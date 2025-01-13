NFL Report: Colts To Interview Former Saint Dennis Allen For Coaching Position
The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start to this season. Allen had been head coach of the Saints since 2022, taking over for Sean Payton after he resigned following the 2021 campaign.
Over his tenure as head coach in New Orleans, Allen's teams had a collective 18-25 record. Allen was also head coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. His Raiders teams had an 8-28 record, giving Allen a .329 winning percentage in 79 total games as a head coach.
Prior to his head stint in New Orleans, Allen was one of the more respected defensive assistant coaches in the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator for the Saints from 2016 to 2021, transforming New Orleans into one of the better units in the league.
Allen was also the defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2006 to 2010. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos before getting the Raiders job.
It is Allen's defensive prowess that should land him another NFL in short time. Perhaps, a very short time.
ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reports on Monday that the Indianapolis Colts are planning to speak to Dennis Allen this week about their vacant defensive coordinator position.
Fowler goes on to say that Allen is expected to attract attention from several teams this offseason for a similar role.
The Colts fired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record. Bradley had been with the team since 2022 as defensive coordinator. In three years with Bradley, the Colts average ranking was 23rd in total defense.
Indianapolis had the league's 29th ranked defense this season. They were 26th against the pass, 24th against the run, and 24th in points allowed. The Colts also ranked near the bottom of the league on third downs, in the red zone, and had just 36 recorded sacks.
Allen, 52, is one of the NFL's best defensive coaches. This is especially true about his ability to develop defensive backs. Dennis Allen will not be unemployed for long.