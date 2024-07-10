Ranking The Top Tight Ends In The NFC South Division
The tight end position is perhaps the most underrated offensive weapon in the NFL today. Most of the league's best offenses possess a tight end that is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and George Kittle (49ers) were major factors for the NFL's two Super Bowl representatives from last season.
The two teams that the Chiefs and 49ers beat in the conference championship games also had tight ends (Sam LaPorta - Lions and Mark Andrews - Ravens) that were crucial parts of their attacks. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was a big contributing factor to an NFC title the previous season.
Dalton Kincaid (Bills), Pat Friermuth (Steelers), Evan Engram (Jaguars), T.J. Hockenson (Vikings), and David Njoku (Browns) are other talents at this position who have been key contributors to recent playoff teams. The NFC South is no stranger to productive tight ends. Jimmy Graham (Saints), Tony Gonzalez (Falcons), and Rob Gronkowski (Patriots) have been a part of some explosive passing attacks within the last dozen years.
None of the names listed above currently reside in the NFC South. However, there are some talented players at the position. As we head towards the 2024-25 season, here are the top five tight ends in the division.
5. Foster Moreau, Saints
A product of Jesuit (LA) High School and LSU, Moreau came home to New Orleans as a free agent last offseason. His homecoming didn't produce spectacular numbers - he had just 21 receptions for 193 yards and one score. However, he was a capable blocker on an otherwise awful offensive line.
Moreau, 27, was coming off career-bests in catches (33) and receiving yards (420) in 2022 with Las Vegas. A teammate of Saints QB Derek Carr for his first four years with the Raiders, he's proven to be a trusted target on hot reads and over the middle.
Moreau doesn't have the athleticism or receiving skills of the league's top tight ends. Nor will he ever fill up a stat sheet or be sought out in fantasy football leagues. However, Moreau does the dirty work and is extremely valuable as a blocker and possibly as a key weapon on key downs or near the goal line.
4. Taysom Hill, Saints
No, he's not a tight end in anywhere close to the traditional sense. Since he was listed as a tight end in fantasy leagues last year and will probably be so again in 2024, we'll count it.
Regardless of where he's listed, Hill continues to give opponents nightmares from literally everywhere along the New Orleans offensive formations.
Hill caught 33 passes for 291 yards last season, both career-highs. He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 83 yards and rushed 81 times for 401 yards while accounting for seven touchdowns. Most effective as a runner, Hill has improved as a route runner over his versatile seven-year NFL career.
With new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak now overseeing the New Orleans offense, we should see Hill even more involved in their attack this season. Bad news for NFL defensive coordinators.
3. Cade Otton, Buccaneers
A fourth-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft, Otton is becoming a bigger part of the Tampa Bay offense. After 42 receptions for 391 yards and two scores as a rookie, he pulled in 47 balls for 455 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Otton isn't a superior athlete, so won't threaten coverages down the field. However, he's a sure-handed receiver with good elusiveness after shorter receptions. He's also an above average blocker, allowing the Buccaneers to leave him in the lineup in any situation.
Tampa Bay's offense is centered around wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Otton was fifth on the team in targets last season despite playing 97% of the offensive snaps. Those numbers may not change much, but defenses will pay dearly if overlooking Otton this year.
2. Juwan Johnson, Saints
When Klint Kubiak was hired as the new offensive coordinator for New Orleans, many thought that the team would target a pass catching tight end in free agency or the draft. They did neither, which may indicate how strongly the new staff feels about their players at the position.
Johnson, 27, is a converted wideout entering just his third year as a tight end. His week-to-week production has erratic, but he's shown flashes of a true playmaker. Over those two seasons since making the position change, Johnson has 79 receptions for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns.
An athletic mismatch for linebackers and size mismatch for most defensive backs, Johnson's skills as a route runner and speed make him a viable threat to all levels of a defense. Foot surgery will sideline him for most of training camp. If healthy in time for the season, Johnson's numbers could soar in a Kubiak offense that likes to use it's tight ends in several different ways.
1. Kyle Pitts, Falcons
When Atlanta picked Pitts with the fourth overall choice in 2021, it made him the highest drafted tight end in NFL history. With that came high expectations, which Pitts answered with 68 catches for 1,026 yards and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.
Injuries and a nearly incompetent offense limited Pitts to only 28 catches for 356 yards in 2022. He'd rebound slightly last season, catching 53 passes for 667 yards, but still short of the expectations that come with being a high draft choice.
Pitts, just 23, has freakish athletic ability and would be a big matchup problem for any defense if used properly. With a new offensive coordinator (Zac Robinson) and a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who traditionally likes to target his tight ends, Pitts could finally have the numbers to match his incredible potential.