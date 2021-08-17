August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

Saints to Sign Kevin White, Report Says

The Saints are adding a former first round wide receiver to the room after working out four of them on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints worked out several wide receivers on Tuesday, according to the NFL Transaction Wire. Among those included Bennie Fowler, Devin Smith, Malachi Dupre, and Kevin White. Apparently White did the best job and is being added to the roster, according to multiple reports

The Saints got a big boost back at Tuesday's practice with Tre'Quan Smith returning, however he did not participate in full contact drills. The team has also been without Tommylee Lewis for the past several practices, and he also did not play in the preseason opener against the Ravens. They also recently lost Jalen McCleskey to injured reserve.

Kevin White played in three games for the 49ers in 2020.

Kevin White played in three games for the 49ers in 2020.

The former 1st Round, 7th Overall pick of the 2015 draft has had a tough career, to say the least. White has been plagued with injuries since entering the league, and has just appeared in 17 games in six seasons. He was recently released by the 49ers on Aug. 11 after signing a reserve/future deal with the team in January.

The early buzz created by Chris Hogan at training camp has faded, and it appears to be a three-player race for one roster spot between Hogan, Ty Montgomery, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Also, rookie Kawaan Baker is an up-and-comer. We'll see if anything happens for White, but it seems unlikely.

New Orleans also worked out offensive tackles Jordan Mills and Caleb Benenoch.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_11543258_168389760_lowres
News

Report: Saints to Sign WR Kevin White After Workout

Saints running back Alvin Kamara reports to camp
Training Camp

Saints Camp: Day 15 Notes and Observations

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (26)
Training Camp

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021 #27-25: Jenkins, McAllister, Bush

Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston
News

ICYMI: 'The Monday After' Saints Storylines and Bylines in the Who Dat Nation - Aug. 16

USATSI_16565528_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Make Additional Roster Moves After Preseason Opener

USATSI_16564882_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Release 3 Players After Preseason Opener, per reports

IMG_2460
News

AFFL's Two-Time Champs from New Orleans 'Fighting Cancer' Ousted in Semifinals

USATSI_16565528_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Report Card: Offense, Defense, Special Team, and Coaching vs. Ravens in Preseason Action