Report: Saints to Sign WR Kevin White After Workout

The Saints are adding a former first round wide receiver to the room after working out four of them on Tuesday.

The Saints worked out several wide receivers on Tuesday, according to the NFL Transaction Wire. Among those included Bennie Fowler, Devin Smith, Malachi Dupre, and Kevin White. Apparently White did the best job and is being added to the roster, according to multiple reports.

The Saints got a big boost back at Tuesday's practice with Tre'Quan Smith returning, however he did not participate in full contact drills. The team has also been without Tommylee Lewis for the past several practices, and he also did not play in the preseason opener against the Ravens. They also recently lost Jalen McCleskey to injured reserve.

Kevin White played in three games for the 49ers in 2020. Oct 25, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kevin White (88) breaks a tackle by New England Patriots defensive end John Simon (55) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The former 1st Round, 7th Overall pick of the 2015 draft has had a tough career, to say the least. White has been plagued with injuries since entering the league, and has just appeared in 17 games in six seasons. He was recently released by the 49ers on Aug. 11 after signing a reserve/future deal with the team in January.

The early buzz created by Chris Hogan at training camp has faded, and it appears to be a three-player race for one roster spot between Hogan, Ty Montgomery, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Also, rookie Kawaan Baker is an up-and-comer. We'll see if anything happens for White, but it seems unlikely.

New Orleans also worked out offensive tackles Jordan Mills and Caleb Benenoch.

Read More Saints News