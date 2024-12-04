Saints' Biggest Storylines to Follow For Their Week 14 Matchup Against the Giants
After a disappointing outcome against the Rams, the Saints (4-8) are back to the drawing board for Week 14. They're clinging to a shot at the NFC South, but their outlook looks grim. New Orleans will travel up to the East Coast to take on the Giants (2-10) this Sunday, as the season winds down for the black and gold. Here's a look at some of the big storylines to follow this week before the team hits the field.
Saints Storylines to Follow In Week 14
Navigating Through Injuries
Taysom Hill's major knee injury will put him on the sideline for the rest of the season and beyond. However, it doesn't stop there. New Orleans lost their starting left guard Nick Saldiveri to a knee injury, so we'll have to see where he's at. Tyrann Mathieu exited with a shoulder injury on Sunday, but figures to return against the Giants. It'd be a good week to get Erik McCoy (groin) and Lucas Patrick (ankle) back in practice, and we'll see where they're at during the first practice on Wednesday.
The Taysom Plan
Losing Taysom Hill might have been one of the biggest blows for the Saints this season. He's simply one that you don't replace. There's questions about his future, which we looked at previously. Not having Hill hurts the team in more ways than one, as he fills a variety of roles for the team. Without him in the lineup, look for players like Dallin Holker, Jordan Mims and Mason Tipton to be a few players who will see increased work.
The Rebound
The Giants aren't a really good football team, which means the Saints should be able to get a win on Sunday. Regardless of who is quarterback for New York, New Orleans can get after it in the pass rush department and hopefully limit what Tyrone Tracy Jr. can do. We've see the run defense struggle, and the second half collapse against the Rams is what ultimately did them in.
The Saints also had some substitution issues and some other things go on in the game, so I'm really curious to see how interim head coach Darren Rizzi helps his team refocus and how they rebound.