Why Losing Taysom Hill Leaves a Void for the Saints This Season and Beyond
If you didn't see, Taysom Hill is feared to have a season-ending knee injury after picking up a key 4th Down conversion in the final quarter against the Rams. It's unfortunate for the team's Swiss Army Knife, who likely faces a long recovery ahead. His loss impacts the Saints in a big way, maybe more than just this season.
Locked On Saints Host and Louisiana Sports' Saints Beat Writer Ross Jackson and I talked about what the future holds for Taysom Hill, how it affects the New Orleans offense, his legacy and much more on our Second And Saints show from Sunday night. You can watch an excerpt below.
Hill's role for next year might be a little uncertain, as the new head coach of the Saints is to be determined. Depending on who New Orleans hires, the future of Klint Kubiak and his offensive staff is unclear. In turn, where does a Taysom Hill fit in? Does Hill want to keep playing? He'll turn 35 in August. Hill fills a variety of roles, from running back to fullback to tight end to quarterback to personal protector on the punt team to a kick returner. He's not easily replaced and is simply one of one. It's a major blow for New Orleans in more ways than one, and there's not one player who can fill his uniqueness.
From a contract perspective, Hill is going into his final year with the team and will count for $17.98 million (6.5%) against the salary cap. He has two void years in 2026 and 2027, so the Saints are going to have to make a decision there as well.
We'll know more about the specifics on Hill's injury soon enough, but he undoubtedly faces a long road to recovery. If it's something like an ACL injury, it took Nephi Sewell a little less than 9 months to get back to playing for a point of reference. If there's more involved, it could mean a longer recovery. Dr. David Chao, better known as Pro Football Doc, reported that he believes it's a hyperextended knee with significant ligament damage with a possible bone bruise or fracture.