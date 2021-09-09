Saints' Cam Jordan Piloting Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

September 9, 2021
Cam Jordan Piloting Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Saints' Cam Jordan has pledged $40,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank in wake of Hurricane Ida. However, it doesn't stop there.
Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan is piloting an effort to help raise money and awareness for those who are experiencing hunger after Hurricane Ida. On Thursday morning via Instagram, Jordan pledged $40,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans.

However, the campaign doesn't stop there, as Jordan is offering personalized Cameo video messages for just $4 to help raise awareness around 1 in 4 children in Louisiana are currently facing hunger. There will be 23 of these videos at the special price to help signify the 23 parishes that are currently served by Second Harvest.

Cameo will make up the difference on his usual price of $320 and donate all proceeds to the Food Bank. Each dollar raised provides four meals to someone in need. After going back to his standard rate, Jordan will continue to donate a portion of his earnings to non-profits.

Needless to say, Jordan is excited to raise money and awareness for the cause in partnership with his fans through these personalized video messages for all occasions including pep talks, advice, support, celebrations and more. The hope is that he is able to recruit more players and friends to join him in raising money and awareness for the important cause on Cameo in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, we learned that Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara both reached out to Mayor Latoya Cantrell to offer help and resources throughout the city of New Orleans. There's more coming here, as the region continues to rebuild after this terrible disaster.

