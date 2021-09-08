Week 1: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of the 2021 NFL season has dropped for the Saints. The team is focusing on preparing for their Week 1 meeting in Jacksonville against the Packers at TCU, as we await what Invest 91L will bring to the area. Here's at look at Wednesday's participation.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Ken Crawley (hamstring)

Crawley was not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media, and his availability for this weekend is in question. New Orleans acquired Bradley Roby from the Texans today, but he will not be eligible to play until Week 2. The Saints also added Desmond Trufant recently, and Sean Payton emphasized the need to get him up to speed quickly. If Crawley can't go, then look for rookie Paulson Adebo to start opposite of Marshon Lattimore.

There was some good news, as Tre'Quan Smith, Adam Trautman, and Payton Turner were all participating in practice.

Hurricane Ida has brought a lot of devastation to the Louisiana area. Please consider donating to help those who have been affected. One great cause is donating to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football has already piloted a tremendous effort, and any support would be greatly appreciated as the area has a long road ahead to rebuild.

Read More Saints News