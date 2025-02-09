Saints Coaching Rumors: Kellen Moore Could Target Old Friend For DC Opening
All signs point toward Kellen Moore becoming the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but whom will he hire as his defensive coordinator?
Multiple recent reports identified Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley and Philadelphia Eagles assistant Christian Parker as potential candidates. However, in a piece published Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added another name to the list: Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers coach George Edwards.
"The NFL world anticipates Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore landing the Saints' head-coaching job, and his prospective staff is starting to come into focus," Fowler wrote. "Two names I've heard as possibilities at defensive coordinator are 49ers assistant coach Brandon Staley and Buccaneers outside linebackers coach George Edwards. Both have history with Moore -- Staley hired Moore as his offensive coordinator with the Chargers in 2023, and Moore overlapped with Edwards in Dallas."
Fowler added that some of Moore's preferred staffers already have been hired elsewhere.
"It's worth noting that some of Moore's potential coaching targets -- assuming he does land the New Orleans job -- were hired by Dallas, including new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus," Fowler wrote. "(Moore also has a strong relationship with Klayton Adams, who just became Dallas' OC.) Moore has brought Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier with him to multiple stops, and he could be an option, too."
Edwards, 58, has coached in various collegiate and NFL roles since 1991. As Fowler noted, Edwards worked as a senior defensive assistant for the Cowboys from 2020 through 2022.
As for New Orleans' offensive coordinator opening, one report named Jon Gruden as a coach to keep an eye on.
More NFL: Does This Saints Trade Proposal For No. 1 Draft Pick Make Any Sense?