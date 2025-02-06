Saints Coaching Rumors: 2 Top Candidates For Defensive Coordinator Opening
It reportedly is just a matter of time until Kellen Moore becomes head coach of the New Orleans Saints. After the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia's offensive coordinator can put all his focus on the Saints' head coaching vacancy.
But whom could Moore tab as his coordinators in New Orleans? CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones offered insight on Wednesday.
"On Monday, I do believe that Kellen Moore and/or his representation will begin continued talks with the New Orleans Saints that ultimately, barring any sort of crazy breakdown, would eventually make him the head coach," Jones said during a TV segment.
"I then believe he would be the play-calling offensive coordinator. He would then begin a search for an OC, probably someone with an offensive line background. And then a defensive coordinator, one or two names to be on the lookout for potentially: Brandon Staley, the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach with a defensive background; also Christian Parker, a fast-rising star on the defensive side currently with the Philadelphia Eagles."
Staley served as the Chargers' head coach from 2021 until his midseason firing in 2023. He worked as an assistant head coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. Parker, meanwhile, has six years of NFL coaching experience, including this season as Philly's pass-game coordinator and defensive backs coach.
As for the offensive coordinator opening, Jon Gruden reportedly is a name to keep an eye on.
