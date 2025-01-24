Saints Complete In-Person Interview With Anthony Weaver For Head Coach Opening
The Saints have completed their in-person interview with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. New Orleans made the announcement on Friday afternoon.
Weaver is one of two head coaching candidates who are in this week after a crazy snowstorm hit South Louisiana. Giants defensive coordinator Mike Kafka will interview with the team on Saturday.
Ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is expected to interview with the Saints sometime next week, and Joe Brady and Kliff Kingsbury could have a good opportunity to interview as well. New Orleans is one of two teams who does not have a head coach currently, and there are plenty of options on the table right now.
ICYMI: Who Is Anthony Weaver Anyways?
For starters, Weaver is a former player. His time with the Ravens and Texans saw him play for Brian Billick and Gary Kubiak. He has coached in the NFL since 2012, working under Rex Ryan and the Jets to start as an assistant defensive line coach. He also played under Ryan when he was with the Ravens. Now, Ryan is of the John Harbaugh tree.
One season later, Weaver joined Doug Marrone as the Bills defensive line coach, and then moved to the Browns for two seasons to be their line coach from 2014-2015 to work under Mike Pettine.
Weaver then got a shot to do the same gig with the Texans from 2016-2019 under Bill O'Brien, and then became the team's defensive coordinator in addition to the line coach in 2020. O'Brien got fired and Romeo Crennel took over as the interim head coach.
The following season, Weaver was hired by the Ravens to be their defensive line coach and run game coordinator under John Harbaugh. In Feb. 2022, he was promoted to assistant head coach and served at that position through the 2023 season.
Harbaugh called Weaver 'an absolute star' and praised him for his ability to light up a room and fill it up. He also talked about his high understanding of defense and leadership abilities, being able to manage player and work with people.
Weaver had successful interviews with the Falcons and Commanders in the 2024 offseason, but was ultimately promoted after being hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator.