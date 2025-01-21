BREAKING: South Louisiana Snowfall Forces Saints To Reschedule Head Coach Interviews
The head coaching interviews the Saints had lined up for this week will have to wait. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the South Louisiana snowstorm has made New Orleans have to reschedule.
Pelissero said via Twitter, "Due to severe weather, the Saints are rescheduling this week's round of in-person interviews for their head coaching job. Mike Kafka was supposed to be today, with Aaron Glenn and Anthony Weaver scheduled for Wednesday; interviews are now expected to resume later in the week."
The Saints were supposed to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Tuesday, and then Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn could be was set to follow them, but he might not be leaving New York without a contract from the Jets. Mike McCarthy is also on the radar, and that's becoming more of a possibility with Glenn's future uncertain.
South Louisiana is seeing a very uncommon amount of snowfall, and the area is not equipped to handle it like other areas who typically see it. Many of the main roads, bridges and interstates are closed, and it's just getting started.
ICYMI: Jets May Not Let Top Candidate Aaron Glenn Leave New York
We're seeing very uncommon snowfall in South Louisiana on Tuesday morning, as many are waking up to it. That isn't the only thing New Orleans will be waiting for, however. From a football sense, the Saints are waiting to see what happens in New York with the Jets and Aaron Glenn.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the goal is for them to not let Glenn leave the building. The visit was first reported by FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, who mentioned that Glenn would head to the Saints if no deal is reached.
Rap said, "Top target Aaron Glenn visits the Jets & the goal is to keep him from leaving the building, sources say. The deal isn’t done & there are still some particulars to discuss. But if all goes well, he could end today as HC of the NYJ. If not, the Saints await."