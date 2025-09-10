Saints News Network

Saints Could Bolster WR Room With Trade For $11 Million 49ers Star

The Saints need to make a big move to help their quarterback this season...

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; A New Orleans Saints helmet on the field during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints need to add a wide receiver to their offense in order to help quarterback Spencer Rattler have a fair chance to succeed. In Week 1, Rattler threw the ball nearly 50 times, and this could become a weekly outcome for the Saints if they continue to trail most of the game.

But Rattler didn't have more than one quality wide receiver option to throw to. He's going to need one or two more quality options this season, or the Saints offense will never get off the ground.

One player they could target in a trade is San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the 49ers could trade the star wideout, despite signing him to a short-term contract adjustment.

"The San Francisco 49ers made it clear that the contract adjustment they made with Jauan Jennings wouldn't prevent the team from doing a long-term deal," Knox wrote. "Until Jennings is signed to an extension, though, the impending 2026 free agent remains a potential bargaining chip—and not just because he requested a trade in the offseason.

Saints should pursue trade for 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan after being ejected in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

"Should 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall prove to be a consistent playmaker, Jennings could be viewed as expendable once Brandon Aiyuk returns from injury. He proved himself as a starter last season and should intrigue receiver-needy teams. In the meantime, though, prying Jennings away from San Francisco could be both difficult and risky. He suffered a shoulder injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, while star tight end George Kittle has a hamstring injury."

Jennings would be a huge addition to the Saints' offense, and it would help Rattler beyond belief. It might cost the Saints a third or fourth-round pick, but it would likely be worth the investment if it helps Rattler's career get off the ground.

The Saints need to add help on offense, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so, especially if they can sign him to a longer-term deal.

