Saints Draft Prospect: TE Thaddeus Moss

The New Orleans Saints signed free agent tight end Jared Cook in the offseason of 2019, bringing a dynamic athleticism to the position they had been lacking since trading Jimmy Graham after the 2014 season. After a slow start to the year, Cook showed fans why he so was so coveted as a free agent. He had 43 receptions for 705 yards and 9 touchdowns, finishing second on the team in yardage and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.

The 33-Yr old Cook is under contract through the end of this year and still playing at a top level after eleven seasons, but the Saints don’t have another receiving target at the position behind him. Veteran Josh Hill is an outstanding blocker but offers little in the passing game, so the team may look to draft another receiving tight end to groom for a starting role.

There aren’t any tight ends projected to be selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but several deeper into the draft with starting potential. Today’s draft profile looks at one of those players not only just up the road from the Saints, but one with elite NFL bloodlines.

Thaddeus Moss, TE (LSU) 6’2 250-Lbs.

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Louisiana State tight end Thaddeus Moss (TE10) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Thaddeus attended five different high schools because of his family moving around. Despite this, Moss was still among the top-10 high school recruits at tight end before committing to N.C. State. He appeared in thirteen games as a true freshman for the Wolfpack, catching 6 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Moss would transfer to Louisiana State after his freshman year and sit out 2017 due to NCAA regulations. He would also miss the 2018 season after suffering a foot injury. Finally able to suit up last season, Moss was an enormous part of a dynamic offense for the National Champion Tigers. He had 47 receptions for 570 yards and 4 touchdowns, including two scores in the national title game.

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = MyCole Pruitt (Titans)

Despite the expectations that come with his last name, Thaddeus Moss is far more advanced as a blocker than receiver at this stage of his career. He doesn’t possess the athletic ability that his father did and often needed to rely on rub routes to get free against man coverage. He has good size but gets thrown off his route by press coverage and was more productive against zones. Moss lacked the collegiate experience to refine his route tree and has shown a tendency to be sluggish out of his breaks. He’s a long-strider who will pull away from defenders in open space, but doesn’t have the agility to create space in tight quarters.

Despite his inexperience as a receiver, Moss is a natural pass catcher with skilled hands and good instincts. He has the frame to overwhelm most defensive backs and has outstanding body control along the sideline or to adjust to the throw. Moss has the willingness to get nasty as an in-line run blocker. He has a good hand placement and above average technique to win battles against both linebackers and defensive ends. He’ll follow through his blocking assignments to the second level, allowing his running backs extra yardage down the field.

Thaddeus Moss can be an instant contributor in the run game and as a second tight end option in passing situations. His excellent hands and natural instincts give him a good upside as a receiver if he gets good coaching and refines his routes. He has the abilities of a second day draft pick and with a team like the New Orleans Saints, the potential to develop into a long term starter.