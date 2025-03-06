Saints Fans Will Hate This Sad-But-Fair ESPN Free Agency Prediction
With the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, the Saints could be in for a long and boring offseason.
In a piece published Thursday, ESPN identified New Orleans as one of the franchises that will be "quiet" in free agency, which starts next week.
"This one is fairly straightforward," ESPN wrote, "As the Saints currently sit $46 million over the cap. They'll get cap compliant by the time free agency starts, perhaps by restructuring quarterback Derek Carr's contract. But the point is that they need to stop spending new money. That has been true in years past, yet New Orleans kept on spending anyway."
ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell also suggested most of New Orleans' internal free agents could join other teams.
"The Saints have 15 unrestricted agents this year, with Paulson Adebo, Chase Young and Juwan Johnson the most notable names," Terrell wrote. "Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the team will still be active in free agency despite its tight salary cap situation. Loomis recently said Young and Adebo have been good players and that the Saints hope to have them back, but it will all depend on the money and what the new coaching staff sees in them."
Speaking of Adebo, ESPN's Ben Solak believes the young cornerback could leave the Saints to join the New England Patriots.
Nevertheless, there's some hope for offseason fireworks from the Saints, who own the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't be surprised if they use it to target one of this year's top prospects.
More NFL: Saints Land Electrifying RB In New 2025 NFL Mock Draft From Top Insider