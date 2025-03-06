Top Saints Free Agent Predicted To Betray New Orleans, Join Patriots
Is Paulson Adebo leaving the New Orleans Saints a foregone conclusion?
In a piece published Thursday, ESPN's Ben Solak named Adebo one of the "underrated" free agents in this year's class. He also suggested the New England Patriots could be a good landing spot for the 25-year-old cornerback, who is working his way back from a broken femur suffered last October.
"Teams with open CB2 spots that like to play press coverage should seek out Adebo," Solak wrote. "He'd be a great fit in Detroit if Davis leaves in free agency, and Kansas City should target him given its CB2 issues this season.
"If the Patriots aren't snagging a corner in the top five of the draft, Adebo also makes sense there opposite Christian Gonzalez. I like Adebo on a two-year deal worth $9 million per season, but with a structure that probably will lead to either a cut or an extension in 2026."
It's hard to envision the cap-strapped Saints retaining Adebo. In a separate piece, ESPN identified the Saints as one of the teams likely to be "quiet" in free agency.
As for Adebo, he's an intriguing player who could garner significant interest if teams are confident in his medicals. A third-round pick in 2021, Adebo posted four interceptions and 18 pass breakups in 2023 and racked up three picks and 10 PBUs in seven games last season before breaking his femur.
