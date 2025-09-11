Saints Receiving A Lot Of Positive Buzz Heading Into Week 2
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with big question marks surrounding their team. With Derek Carr retiring, the Saints have been left with Spencer Rattler starting at quarterback. The young signal caller was impressive in Week 1, but wasn't able to find the endzone or secure a win.
Heading into Week 2, the Saints match up with the San Francisco 49ers in a game that would typically be a one-sided beatdown, but the 49ers are injured, so the Saints have a chance to steal a win.
Jake Beckman of FanSided recently issued a very encouraging prediction for the Saints in Week 2. Beckman predicted the Saints, as underdogs, would beat the injury-riddled 49ers to secure their first victory of the season.
Saints could steal a win from injury-riddled 49ers in Week 2
"Going into the season, DraftKings Sportsbook had the New Orleans Saints' win total at O/U 4.5 games, which is crazy-low. If you bet on the over, you’re pretty much betting that the Saints are going to luck into five wins. Week 2 is primed for the Saints to get some of that luck," Beckman wrote. "They get an incredibly injured San Francisco 49ers. They were already void of any playmakers going into the season, but Week 1 was a bloodbath for them.
"Their All-Pro caliber tight end, George Kittle, went on the IR with a hamstring thing, which is mega-tough. Then, on Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that it was “a long shot” that Brock Purdy plays on Sunday because of a non-throwing shoulder injury and also something going on with a toe. That means the infamously terrible Mac Jones is going to be the dude slinging it for San Fran. That’s exactly what you don’t want."
The Saints might not have the most talented team, but they're healthier than the 49ers right now.
With George Kittle and Brock Purdy both likely out, the Saints have a real chance to steal this game. Even then, they're underdogs.
The Saints will need to play cleaner and better football on offense if they want to beat the 49ers. Rattler wasn't able to throw a touchdown against the Cardinals in Week 1, and the 49ers have a much better defense. Despite the injuries, it's going to be a challenge in Week 2, even with Mac Jones under center for San Francisco.
