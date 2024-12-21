Saints News Network

Saints Final Injury Report vs. Packers: Four Players Ruled Out For Week 16's Matchup

The Saints ruled out Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara for Monday night's game against the Packers.

John Hendrix

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams but it is called back for man downfield during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams but it is called back for man downfield during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints have ruled out four players for their game against the Packers, with most of them being no surprises for New Orleans. Week 16's matchup in Green Bay will be an interesting one, with everyone getting an opportunity to see some of the youth at work for the black and gold. Here's how the final injury report looks.

Saints Final Injury Report vs. Packers - Week 16

Alvin Kamara is out on Monday night
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Derek Carr (left hand)
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Bub Means (ankle)
  • Chris Olave (head)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness)

Juwan Johnson (foot) and Chase Young (illness) do not carry injury designations for Monday night's game and were full participants of practice on Saturday.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's illness that he is dealing with is the flu, but was around observing practice helping prepare for the mental side, according to Darren Rizzi. That bug has spread a little throughout the Saints locker room and it was something Alvin Kamara had been down with last week. They're obviously hoping it doesn't reach more players and coaches.

Rizzi said that Derek Carr hasn’t progressed enough this week and won't play, but is inching closer and has showed signs of improvement. New Orleans has said when he's healthy that he'll play, but it won't be against the Packers. Rookie Spencer Rattler officially gets the start for the Saints, and it sounds like he'll be their guy throughout the game.

With no Alvin Kamara, the Saints will use a committee approach for their ground game. Kendre Miller should be the featured back, but Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims will get some looks too. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was recently signed to the practice squad had some 'pep in his step' this week according to Rizzi, but New Orleans may have more pressing roster needs over dressing four running backs.

Bub Means suffered a setback with his ankle injury, tweaking something during his return window and will most likely revert to injured reserve. Rizzi said Chris Olave is going to let the team know how he's doing with his progression

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

