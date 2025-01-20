Breaking: Saints Former Head Coach Expected To Land With New Bears Staff
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen will apparently not be unemployed for long. A Monday report has Allen expected to land with a new team this week.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that Allen is the leading candidate to be hired by the Chicago Bears as their next defensive coordinator.
Chicago closed quickly on their new coach, hiring Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for the role. This was first reported by the Detroit Free Press on Monday afternoon.
Schefter said, ''Ben Johnson has been busy assembling a star-studded coaching staff. The leading candidate to become his defensive coordinator in Chicago is former Saints HC Dennis Allen, per league sources.''
Allen, 52, was fired as head coach of the Saints after a 2-7 start to this season. He was in his third year as New Orleans coach, compiling an 18-25 record. Allen was also head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. His 8-28 mark with the Raiders brings his career coaching mark to 26-53, a winning percentage of .329.
Prior to Allen getting promoted in New Orleans, he had been defensive coordinator for the Saints from 2015 to 2021. Allen was also secondary coach for New Orleans from 2006 to 2010.
While his failings as head coach are clear, Dennis Allen is a well-respected defensive coach throughout the league. Since being fired by New Orleans, he has been interviewed for a defensive coordinator spot by the Indianapolis Colts and mentioned as a possible assistant for the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.
New Orleans finished with a 5-12 record this season, going 3-5 under interim coach Darren Rizzi after firing Allen. The Saints are searching for their new coach as well. New Orleans is expected to have second interviews with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver, Mike Kafka, and Mike McCarthy this week.
The Saints have also had virtual interviews with Joe Brady and Kellen Moore, while also reportedly showing interest in Kliff Kingsbury. New Orleans is one of five teams remaining with head coaching vacancies. The others are the Jets, Jaguars, Raiders, and Cowboys.
ICYMI: Saints Setting Up In-Person Interview With Ex-Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy
The Saints are lining up the interviews for their open head coach spot. We've now learned of four different in-person interviews that are supposed to take place this week, with ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy the latest name to be added to the mix.
According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the interview logistics are being worked on to get him in the building this week. However, New Orleans is seeing some snow enter the area on Tuesday, which is extremely uncharacteristic for the area.
Mike Kafka's interview is on Tuesday, while Anthony Weaver's is on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn will also be in the building, assuming the Jets don't secure him first.