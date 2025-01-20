Report: Saints Setting Up In-Person Interview With Ex-Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy
The Saints are lining up the interviews for their open head coach spot. We've now learned of four different in-person interviews that are supposed to take place this week, with ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy the latest name to be added to the mix.
According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the interview logistics are being worked on to get him in the building this week. However, New Orleans is seeing some snow enter the area on Tuesday, which is extremely uncharacteristic for the area.
Mike Kafka's interview is on Tuesday, while Anthony Weaver's is on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn will also be in the building, assuming the Jets don't secure him first.
New Orleans is casting a large net for their next head coach, and they really need to get it right. Saints GM Mickey Loomis said last week that the team was worried more about getting the best candidate possible over trying to go with an offensive-minded or defensive-minded coach.
Loomis said the team is not in a hurry either, saying, "The timetable, timeframe is dictated in part mostly by league policies and rules we have to adhere to and are adhering too."
"We're going to follow the process. I think sometimes if you feel under pressure to make a quick decision, that's generally where you make mistakes. We're going to follow our process."
That process will include a collective braintrust of six different people, including Jeff Ireland, Khai Harley, Michael Parenton, Dave Ziegler and Randy Mueller.
ICYMI: Top Coaching Candidate Expected To Visit With New Orleans Saints This Week
New Orleans Saints coaching news is beginning to heat up. On Monday morning, it was reported that the Saints will have second interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver this week for their head coaching vacancy.
Monday afternoon saw another new development. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that New Orleans are also expected to have an in-person interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
The Saints have already had a virtual interview with Glenn. Now that Detroit has been eliminated from the playoffs, NFL teams may now conduct in-person interviews with Glenn.
Glenn and his top-seeded Detroit Lions were upset by Washington in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The good news is that the Saints and the several other teams interested in Glenn may now conduct in-person interviews with him starting on January 20.