Report: Saints Setting Up In-Person Interview With Ex-Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is coming in for an official interview with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Saints are lining up the interviews for their open head coach spot. We've now learned of four different in-person interviews that are supposed to take place this week, with ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy the latest name to be added to the mix.

According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the interview logistics are being worked on to get him in the building this week. However, New Orleans is seeing some snow enter the area on Tuesday, which is extremely uncharacteristic for the area.

Mike Kafka's interview is on Tuesday, while Anthony Weaver's is on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn will also be in the building, assuming the Jets don't secure him first.

New Orleans is casting a large net for their next head coach, and they really need to get it right. Saints GM Mickey Loomis said last week that the team was worried more about getting the best candidate possible over trying to go with an offensive-minded or defensive-minded coach.

Loomis said the team is not in a hurry either, saying, "The timetable, timeframe is dictated in part mostly by league policies and rules we have to adhere to and are adhering too."

"We're going to follow the process. I think sometimes if you feel under pressure to make a quick decision, that's generally where you make mistakes. We're going to follow our process."

That process will include a collective braintrust of six different people, including Jeff Ireland, Khai Harley, Michael Parenton, Dave Ziegler and Randy Mueller.

