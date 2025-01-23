Saints Head Coaching Updates: Anthony Weaver Set For In-Person Interview On Thursday
With the effects of a very uncommon South Louisiana snowstorm at its end, the Saints can get back to business with their head coaching interview process.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is up first for New Orleans for his in-person interview. That will happen on Thursday.
Saints Head Coach Candidate Profile: Who Is Anthony Weaver Anyways?
Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have his on Saturday, but will fly into New Orleans on Friday. Finally, Mike McCarthy is expected to interview with the Saints next week. We'd expect Joe Brady to be on the list of interviews as well, and there could obviously be more.
Something to keep in mind is that the Senior Bowl is next week in Mobile, and that could obviously either hurt or help the Saints with their scouting process.
The Saints missed out on Aaron Glenn, not even getting a chance for an in-person interview after conducting a virtual one with him previously. That was rather disappointing, to say the least, but isn't that shocking given the stronger ties Glenn had to New York.
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach and player Aaron Glenn has been named the new New York Jets head coach. Glenn, 52, will have embarked on a journey from his days as a high school star in the Houston area to becoming an NFL standout and now head coach of the team that selected him as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
Three years ago, it was Saints North when Campbell took over in Detroit. Two seasons ago in Denver, Sean Payton established it as Saints West. In 2025, could it become Saints East?
When Dan Campbell, another former Saints assistant and the head coach of the Lions, took over in Detroit, he brought Glenn with him to lead the defensive unit. Now, three seasons later, Glenn is adopting a similar staff-building approach to Campbell's.
Aaron Glenn's hiring in New York has sparked reports of several former New Orleans Saints players and coaches potentially joining his staff.