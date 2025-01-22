BREAKING: Saints Miss Out On Aaron Glenn After He Chooses The New York Jets
The Aaron Glenn Sweepstakes has been won by the New York Jets, according to multiple Wednesday afternoon reports.
New Orleans was supposed to bring Glenn in for an in-person interview this week, but the Saints didn't get the chance after having a virtual interview with him.
The Saints had to reshuffle some in-person interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver due to an unprecedented snowstorm that hit South Louisiana on Tuesday.
Originally Aaron Glenn was not supposed to leave the Jets without a deal, but when he did it created some optimism that New Orleans would get a shot. Ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is also on the radar for the Saints, and that might be one of their best options now with Glenn off the table.
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady also remains in play, but he's got more important things to worry about right now. Darren Rizzi is certainly a possibility as well. New Orleans will get to see Glenn again, as the Jets play in the Superdome in 2025.
ICYMI: Saints' Alvin Kamara Shows Support For Darren Rizzi As Next New Orleans Head Coach
Saints running back Alvin Kamara doesn't get on social media much, but when he does it usually means a lot. I mean, he got Abita Beer to provide him a lifetime supply after all. There was also that time that he dispelled a fake rumor that he requested a trade out of New Orleans. That was fun.
Whether you take it seriously or not, Kamara put out a tweet with who he might want as the next head coach for New Orleans. That's Darren Rizzi.
Kamara said, "Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi…"
He followed that up with those who clearly didn't agree with. Kamara said, "Ion really speak too much football. Especially in the offseason. But it be funny hearing why yall think a coach should get a job or not. But then again.. the last time some yall played organized anything was last night on 2k. Can’t een get ya best friend to pass you the ball at the park. Wife mad as hell you yelling on the game all night 😂😂"
When Rizzi took over after Dennis Allen got fired, Rizzi implemented some immediate changes for the Saints. One of those included making Alvin Kamara a captain, saying that he should have been one all year. Clearly, that spoke volumes.