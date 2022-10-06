The second Saints injury report of Week 5 is out, which has the same amount of players on it, but with some upgraded statuses. Here's how Thursday shapes out for the black and gold from Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Payton Turner (chest), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), P.J. Williams (quadricep)

LIMITED: Marcus Maye (rib), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle)

FULL: Carl Granderson (eye), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (rib)

For the second straight day, Winston, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. As always, we'll get one more injury report for the week with game designations on Friday, but it's hard to be optimistic on some of these players who are not practicing to be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Alvin Kamara told the media on Wednesday that he feels good and should play. We should expect the same from Jarvis Landry.

