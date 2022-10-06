Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 5

Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas are among those Saints players to miss a second straight practice leading up to Week 5's game against the Seahawks.

The second Saints injury report of Week 5 is out, which has the same amount of players on it, but with some upgraded statuses. Here's how Thursday shapes out for the black and gold from Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Payton Turner (chest), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), P.J. Williams (quadricep)

LIMITED: Marcus Maye (rib), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle)

FULL: Carl Granderson (eye), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Andrus Peat (concussion), Taysom Hill (rib)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the second straight day, Winston, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. As always, we'll get one more injury report for the week with game designations on Friday, but it's hard to be optimistic on some of these players who are not practicing to be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Alvin Kamara told the media on Wednesday that he feels good and should play. We should expect the same from Jarvis Landry.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill, Saints QB
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 5

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17072459_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

How the Saints Can Squash the Seahawks Running Game in It's Tracks

By Bob Rose
Bayou Blitz (4)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 12 - Conversation with a Saints Hall of Famer

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17682079_168388561_lowres
News

Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints

By John Hendrix
Michael Thomas
News

Thomas, Winston Among Saints That Did Not Practice on Wednesday

By John Hendrix
USATSI_16788310_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice

By Bob Rose
New Orleans Saints
Editorial / Opinion

Seahawks vs. Saints: First Look at Week 4's Matchup

By John Hendrix
Chris Olave
Editorial / Opinion

Saints QBs, Injuries, Penalties Define Week 4 - By the Numbers

By Brendan Boylan