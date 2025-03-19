Joe Milton To Jets? Patriots Insider Offers Logical Take On QB Trade
The New York Jets currently have Justin Fields atop their quarterback depth chart, but they probably should add another young-signal-caller to the mix.
The 2025 NFL Draft is the likeliest path toward New York achieving that goal, as the Jets own the seventh-overall pick. But what about trading for a developing quarterback with starting potential?
Enter: Joe Milton III.
The New England Patriots quarterback reportedly is on the trade block after being drafted in the sixth round a year ago. The Patriots want at least a third-round pick, and that price could be met in a draft year lacking high-end QB talent.
However, for obvious reasons, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe doubts the Jets would be able to acquire Milton.
"Milton is too talented to trade for a fourth-rounder or future draft pick, especially given that he still is under a minimum contract for three more years," Volin wrote in a piece published Wednesday. "In that case, the smarter move would be to hold on to Milton and give him the three preseason games in August as a trade showcase.
"But if the Patriots can turn Milton from a sixth-rounder last year to a third-rounder this year? Giddyup. Two AFC East rivals probably wouldn’t mind getting their hands on Milton, but it’s doubtful the Patriots would send a lottery ticket to the Jets or Dolphins."
Volin is right: It's hard to envision New England giving a division rival a chance at landing a franchise quarterback. But everyone has a price, and the Patriots could agree to a trade if the Jets present them an offer they can't refuse.
Milton entered the NFL with jaw-dropping arm strength but mind-numbing inaccuracy and decision-making. But the Tennessee product made remarkable improvement over his first season with the Patriots, punctuated by an excellent performance in the season finale.
Replacing rookie Drake Maye after just one series, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a win over the Bills. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
Now the Patriots are in position to flip Milton for a Day 2 draft pick. Just don't expect the Jets to be serious players.
