Saints Lose First Round Pick To Foot Injury; Status Revealed
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason needing to add to their team in a big way or else they'd be among the worst teams in football. While they haven't formed a Super Bowl contender, the team has done a lot to improve.
After hiring Kellen Moore to be the team's new head coach, the Saints took to the NFL Draft to select offensive stars like Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round and quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round.
Selecting Banks was a bit of a head scratcher, as the Saints already had Trevor Penning, a former first round pick in his own right, starting at tackle. Banks, who's much younger, is expected to win the position and the battle didn't seem to be much of a fight at all.
It took a few weeks for Penning to move from tackle to guard in an attempt to continue starting and to help the team win. While many were left to question whether Penning could pull this move off, he thrived. But just as quickly as he got rolling at guard, he had his momentum crushed with a preseason injury.
Trevor Penning diagnosed with turf toe; set to miss 4-6 weeks
Penning has the size and strength to play guard. He's quick enough off the ball and physical enough to deal with most massive defensive tackles. His motor never stops and he's a tireless worker.
But his injury could hold him back.
During the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Penning suffered a foot injury that was only supposed to sideline him for a few weeks, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Saints reporter Nick Underhill revealed the diagnosis was turf toe and that an injury like this typically keeps a player on the sidelines for four to six weeks. With Penning being a big offensive lineman, it could be closer to the six-week range.
This time frame suggests he's going to miss at least one or two weeks of regular season action, if not several more weeks on top of that. The Saints open the season on September 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.
This injury hurts Penning and the Saints, as right now is a crucial time for the young lineman to get comfortable playing a new position before it matters, but it's also good news that he avoided serious injury.
