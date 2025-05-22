Saints Make Important Decision Ahead Of 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints drafted offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. earlier this offseason and created a bit of a log jam at offensive tackle.
While it remains possible the Saints use Banks at offensive guard, it seems like they drafted him to play offensive tackle.
When the Saints released a video of some of their team workouts, a few eagle-eyed fans, including USA Today's John Sigler, noticed that Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning was working out at left guard, at least for the moment. This would be a huge development for the Saints who are trying to find a spot on the field for Penning, Taliese Fuaga, and Banks.
"At one point the Saints were lining up Taliese Fuaga at right tackle with rookie draft pick Kelvin Banks Jr. at left tackle, and Trevor Penning at left guard," Sigler wrote. "Fuaga and Banks were playing their college positions and Penning had moved inside.
"We'll see if it lasts. Guys move around often this time of the year to find where they can be most effective. Maybe that means Penning stays inside at guard where his physicality is more of an asset and his slow feet aren't as great a liability."
Sliding Penning inside would put the best unit on the field for the Saints. New Orleans has committed first round picks to Banks and Fuaga in back to back years, so they're likely to get the chance to prove themselves as franchise tackles while Penning's chance has come and gone.
Moving such a strong, physical player like Penning from tackle to guard could be the perfect decision. There's a chance Penning could shine on the inside.
