Who Made the Cut For the Saints Mount Rushmore?
The NFL recently put out every team's Mount Rushmore on their NFL Throwback YouTube channel. Here's how things looked for the Saints, who have more than a few viable candidates to consider.
New Orleans Saints Mount Rushmore
Drew Brees (2006-2020)
This is one of the easiest picks for a Saints Mount Rushmore. He owns 15 different franchise records and was the biggest reason for New Orleans turning their team around. Brees was surgical and has tons of NFL records to go along with multiple awards from a very distinguished career. Brees was the most important Saints player in history. Brees was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame recently. Canton is right around the corner for him.
Rickey Jackson (1981-1993)
Jackson is another obvious choice as a standout member of the Dome Patrol. He had six straight seasons of 11 sacks or more and made six Pro Bowls with the Saints. He held the title of being the franchise's all-time sack leader up until Cam Jordan took the title from him in the 2022 season against the Eagles. He missed just two games in his time with the Saints and would join the 49ers for two season to get a well-deserved Super Bowl ring.
Jackson is the Saints Hall of Fame, Saints Ring of Honor, and was named to the Saints 45th Anniversary Team. He was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
Cam Jordan (2011-Present)
Jordan is the franchise's all-time sack leader after taking the honor from Rickey Jackson, and it doesn't look like anyone will take that title from him for the foreseeable future. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler, a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and had multiple All-Pro honors that came from 2017-2019. He came from an incredible draft class in 2011 that saw four other defensive ends taken before him in J. J. Watt, Robert Quinn, Ryan Kerrigan and Adrian Clayborn.
Willie Roaf (1993-2001)
The 8th overall pick of the 1993 draft out of Louisiana Tech made a considerable impact on the league and was one of the league's finest offensive linemen. He was a staple in both the running and passing game for the Saints offense and made the Pro Bowl seven times with the Saints from 1994-2000. He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1990s and 2000s and was a first-team All-Pro from 1994-1996 while with New Orleans. Roaf was selected to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003, Saints Hall of Fame in 2008, Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Honorable Mentions
- Sam Mills (1986-1994) - A true anchor of the Dome Patrol who played way bigger than his size. Jim Mora called him the best player he's ever coached. He made four Pro Bowls while with the Saints and is in the Saints Ring of Honor and Saints Hall of Fame.
- Jahri Evans (2006-2015, 2016) - Evans was one of those players that the Saints wouldn't have won the Super Bowl without. He was a four-time First-Team All-Pro from 2009-2012 and was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2013. He made the Pro Bowl six straight times from 2009-2014 and has tons of accolades and honors, including being named to the Saints 50th Anniversary Team.
- Archie Manning (1971-1982) - The Saints weren't particularly good back in Manning's day, but he made things interesting and tried everything to keep New Orleans in it. No. 8 isn't retired, but no one has worn it since Manning. That tells you just about everything you need to know about him.