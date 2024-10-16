Saints Offensive Genius Must 'Show Up And Show Out' To End 4-Game Skid
Where has the creativity and offensive genius been for the New Orleans Saints over the past four weeks? Since the Saints exploded on Carolina and Dallas in Weeks 1 and 2, they have imploded for four consecutive losses and are on the precipice of a freefall.
Now is the time for Klint Kubiak to turn in an offensive masterpiece against the menacing Denver Broncos defense in Week 7.
Thursday's primetime contest between the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos is shaping up to be a battle of wills, with the Saints facing significant player absences and the Broncos' strong defense. The tension is palpable even before the opening kickoff at Caesars Superdome.
Saints News Network's John Hendrix reported that New Orleans has officially ruled out starters Cesar Ruiz (knee), Pete Werner (hamstring), Rashid Shaheed (knee), and Chris Olave (concussion). To make matters worse, all-purpose star Taysom Hill is doubtful for Sean Payton's return to the Big Easy.
Ultimately, the absences leave Alvin Kamara as the lone veteran offensive playmaker for rookie QB Spencer Rattler. Klint Kubiak must devise a game plan without three top weapons: Olave, Shaheed, and Hill. Plus, he and offensive line coach John Benton must protect Rattler as well as open holes for Kamara and Jamaal Williams.
During last week's loss to the Buccaneers, New Orleans used RG Landon Young, LG Nick Saldiveri, LT Taliese Fuaga, C Connor McGovern, and T Trevor Penning on 100% of the club's offensive snaps. The unit must stay healthy for the Saints to stand up against Vance Joseph's NFL's No. 3-ranked aggressive and opportunistic defense.
The rushing game must be a priority without Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed in the receiving corps. The only problem is that it stinks. It's not because of Kamara's and Williams' talent but because it's inconsistent. Rookie wideout Bub Means or Cedrick Wilson will elevate as Rattler's primary targets.
The only saving grace is that starting cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a concussion on Sunday and will not play Thursday night. Though the Bronco's defense will be without one of its best players, they remain dangerous.
Jeff Legwold of ESPN listed Denver's defensive rankings:
- 1st in sacks per pass play
- 2nd in total sacks
- 2nd in red zone defense
- Tied for 2nd in total defense
- 3rd in scoring defense
- 3rd in defensive efficiency
- 4th in pass defense
- 4th in third-down defense
Former Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (16 tackles, 0.5 sacks), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (14 tackles, 2.0 sacks), and linebacker Alex Singleton (17 tackles, 1 INT) have significantly helped Denver improve from last year's group.
Despite the challenges, the Saints have the potential to turn the game in their favor. With Rattler playing a crucial role, the team's mission impossible is straightforward - to keep the Broncos guessing, be more physical, and manufacture at least one more point.
As Dennis Allen pointed out, execution must be a priority. If the Saints can protect Rattler, rush the football effectively, and convert early downs, they may just have a shot at victory. Will they?
We shall see.