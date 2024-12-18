Saints vs. Packers: Must-Know NFL Week 16 Stats and Surprising Facts For New Orleans
The Saints are back at it on Wednesday to prep for the Packers, and here's some stats and notes to know for this week.
The Saints are back to work on Wednesday and will have another tall task at hand when they play the Packers on Monday Night Football. Green Bay is looking to keep pace in the NFC North and clinch a playoff spot, and all they need to do is beat New Orleans. The Packers are currently a 13.5-point favorite in this matchup, and it looks like they'll face rookie Spencer Rattler.
As we scratch the surface on previewing this matchup, here's some really interesting Saints stats and nuggets from our friends over at Pro Football Network going into Week 16.
- The Saints, the same team that opened the season by scoring 47 points against the Panthers, have scored 47 points since their Week 12 bye.
- New Orleans had the hot start – since Week 3, they rank 24th in yards per pass, 26th in pass touchdown rate, and 30th in completion percentage.
- Offense: On Sunday, Alvin Kamara joined Lenny Moore, Marshall Faulk, and Christian McCaffrey as the only players with 25 receiving touchdowns and 50 rush touchdowns.
- Defense: Despite posting their fourth-lowest blitz rate of the season on Sunday (13.3%), the Saints recorded their highest sack rate of 2024 (20.5%).
- Fantasy: Kamara’s last run gaining more than 30 yards came during his six-touchdown effort against the Vikings on Christmas Day of 2020.
- Betting: Unders are 15-1 in New Orleans’ last 16 games played on extended rest, going under by an average of 7.1 points)
More Saints Notes
- Spencer Rattler would make his second career road start. His first one was in Week 8 against the Chargers.
- Alvin Kamara became the fourth player ever in NFL history to have 50+ rushing touchdowns and 25 receiving touchdowns. He is currently day-to-day with a groin adductor injury, needs just 7 scrimmage yards for his fourth career 1,500-yard season. He's aiming for his fourth in a row vs. the Packers with 90+ scrimmage yards.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a team-high 64 reception yards last week. He has 50+ receiving yards in four of his past five games. He returns to Green Bay, who he played with from 2018-2021.
- Foster Moreau had his fourth touchdown catch of the season against the Commanders.
- Cam Jordan had his 25th-career game with 2+ sacks. That ranks 2nd among active players with 120.5 career sacks.
- Bryan Bresee has a sack in three of the past four games.
- Sunday's effort against his old team was just the second career game that Chase Young had 2 sacks.
- Demario Davis had a season-high 14 tackles in Week 15. That isn't a career-high, however. He set that mark in 2020 against the Chiefs, finishing with 15. Davis also had a 14-tackle output against the Bills in 2017. He has eight straight seasons with 100+ tackles, with seven of those coming with the Saints.
- Since 2018, he is one of two players (T.J. Watt) to have 70+ tackles for loss and 40 pass defenses.
- Alontae Taylor now has a career-high 79 tackles.
