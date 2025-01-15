Saints' Running Back Group: Does New Orleans Need Massive Changes In the Offseason?
The Saints offseason brings a time of reflection for a season that could have been. There's plenty of intrigue when it comes to what New Orleans will do in the near and immediate future, particularly at the head coach spot, and hopefully we get some answers to a host of questions in due time.
We're back with another installment of the state of the Saints in the offseason, looking at each position, reviewing some numbers and then assessing the need to upgrade or not. We got started with the quarterback room, and now shift our attention to the running backs.
Saints Running Back Overview
Players Under Contract: Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims, Xazavian Valladay (reserve/future)
Free Agent Outlook: Adam Prentice
Priority Level: Medium
You obviously could rope Taysom Hill in here, but he's also going to be out of the mix for quite some time due to his injury. We also can't overlook the fullback in Adam Prentice, as he's the only real free agent the Saints have going into the new league year.
After an eventful offseason, Alvin Kamara ended up getting a contract extension from the Saints that showed more commitment to him. In turn, Kamara had a strong year. It's a shame he finished 50 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season, but he did become the franchise's leading rusher in 2024.
Kamara led the way on the ground with 950 yards on 228 attempts, averaging 4.2 yards/carry. He had a long run of 24. That's significant because last year New Orleans was the only team who didn't have a running back that had a 20-yard carry or more.
Kamara found the end zone six times on the ground, and he was second on the team in receiving yards (543). He led the way with 68 catches, averaging 8 yards/catch and had a long of 57. He had two receiving touchdowns as well. No one was even in the same ballpark as Kamara's 1,493 combined yards, with Rashid Shaheed the next closest at 692.
Taysom Hill was second on the team in rushing yards (278), averaging 7.1 yards/carry and having six touchdowns as well. He had the longest run of the year at 75 yards. Jamaal Williams was third on the list with 48 carries for 164 yards (3.4 yard average) and a score. Kendre Miller was right behind him with 39 attempts for 148 yards (3.8 yard average) and a touchdown, and then Spencer Rattler was the only other player to hit over 100 yards (18-146-8.1).
The Need To Upgrade
The first thing the Saints are going to need to figure out is their head coach, but then they're going to have to decide on what offensive scheme they're going to run. Now, why a Mike McCarthy makes sense for New Orleans is that he runs a modern version of a West Coast offense that emphasizes short passing, play action and pre-snap motion.
Once the Saints get their personnel in place, then they have to make decisions on the players in the room. Hill's injury might not put him on the field until September (best-case) or October. Kamara should be at full strength, and hopefully the same could be said for Kendre Miller.
The Jamaal Williams signing just hasn't worked out like either had envisioned, and that's hardly a secret. He could be out, and then Jordan Mims and Xazavian Valladay could benefit from more work. Mims worked his tail off in training camp to earn a spot on the final roster, but just never got playing time.
One variable that could change things would be bringing back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He showed some juice and had a strong desire to return to New Orleans. We'll see if that comes true. Regardless, the Saints need more consistency from their rushing attack, and it looks like they might have to do it without Hill early on.
The group could use a major upgrade or addition to the room to help be a more consistent attack in 2025, but a lot will also hinge on the offensive line. New Orleans actually finished with the 14th-highest rushing attack in the league at 114.9 yards/game, up from 21st in 2023 at 102.5 yards/game on the ground.
There's plenty of opportunity for them to get better, but we'll see what the strategy is to get there without a key piece in the mix to start.
