Report: Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk Underwent Knee Surgery

One of the Saints top offensive players underwent a minor surgical procedure at the end of the season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk had knee surgery at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Rapoport reports that it was considered a minor procedure and that Ramczyk should be cleared for offseason activities.

Ramczyk, 27, was a first-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft by New Orleans out of Wisconsin. He was the Number 32 overall pick in a selection obtained from New England in a trade for WR Brandin Cooks.

Ramczyk started the 2017 season opener at left tackle in place of an injured Terron Armstead. He moved to the starting right tackle spot in Week 2 because of an injury to Zach Strief. He's been a fixture at right tackle ever since.

Ramczyk was voted to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2017. He quickly developed into one of the league's best offensive linemen at any spot. In 2019, Ramczyk was earned 1st Team NFL All-Pro honors. He was awarded 2nd Team All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2020.

Over his first four seasons, Ramczyk started 70 of a possible 71 games. In a Week 10 contest at Tennessee, he'd sustain a knee injury. The injury would sideline Ramczyk for the next seven games.

The Saints were without both Ramczyk and injured Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead for six games through November and December. Without both their elite tackles, the New Orleans offense plummeted to 28th in total yardage.

New Orleans signed Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension at the beginning of last season worth $96 million and $60 million guaranteed.

Sep 9, 2019; Houston defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is blocked by New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

The deal could keep Ramczyk with the team through 2027. It also includes a sizeable bonus if Ramczyk moves to left tackle. Armstead is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next month.

Expect Ramczyk to be back to top form next season. He's a devastating run blocker and elite in pass protection, routinely shutting down the NFL's best pass rushers.

