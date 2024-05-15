Saints Schedule Release Tracker, Rumors, Notes
Keep updated with all of the Saints schedule leaks, rumors and more with our yearly tracker.
Wednesday sees the NFL Schedule drop, and we're surely going to learn about how the Saints one stacks up as the day goes along. New Orleans has one of the easiest strength of schedules going into 2024, being tied with the Falcons for the last spot. Naturally, that doesn't mean much, but it's still a thing.
We gave some thoughts on what the team's primetime slate should be as well as did a prediction, so be sure to check that out while you wait. We'll keep this updated until we get the whole thing, which is below.
New Orleans Saints Preseason Opponents
- Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals (Aug. 9-12)
- Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers, FOX (Aug. 18)
- Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans (Aug. 22-25)
New Orleans Saints 2024 Schedule Tracker
Saints Home Opponents: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Commanders, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Browns
Saints Road Opponents: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers
- Week 1 (Sep. 8): vs. Panthers, noon (FOX)
- Week 2 (Sep. 15): at Cowboys, noon (FOX)
- Week 3 (Sep 22): vs. Eagles, noon (FOX)
- Week 4 (Sep 29): at Falcons, noon (FOX)
- Week 5 (Oct. 7): at Chiefs, Monday Night Football (ESPN)
- Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Bucs, noon (FOX)
- Week 7 (Oct. 17): vs. Broncos, 7:15 p.m., Thursday Night Football (Amazon)
- Week 8 (Oct 27): at Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
- Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Panthers, noon (CBS)
- Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Falcons, noon (FOX)
- Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Browns, noon (FOX)
- Week 12 (Nov. 24): Bye Week
- Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Rams, 3:05 (FOX)
- Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Giants, noon (FOX)
- Week 15 (Dec 15): vs. Commanders, noon (FOX)
- Week 16 (Dec 23): at Packers, 7:15 p.m., Monday Night Football (ESPN)
- Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Raiders, noon (FOX)
- Week 18 (Jan. 5): at Bucs, TBA
