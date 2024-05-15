Saints News Network

Saints Schedule Release Tracker, Rumors, Notes

Keep updated with all of the Saints schedule leaks, rumors and more with our yearly tracker.

John Hendrix

Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints super fans poses during a time out
Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints super fans poses during a time out / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Wednesday sees the NFL Schedule drop, and we're surely going to learn about how the Saints one stacks up as the day goes along. New Orleans has one of the easiest strength of schedules going into 2024, being tied with the Falcons for the last spot. Naturally, that doesn't mean much, but it's still a thing.

We gave some thoughts on what the team's primetime slate should be as well as did a prediction, so be sure to check that out while you wait. We'll keep this updated until we get the whole thing, which is below.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Opponents

  • Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals (Aug. 9-12)
  • Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers, FOX (Aug. 18)
  • Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans (Aug. 22-25)

New Orleans Saints 2024 Schedule Tracker

Saints Home Opponents: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Commanders, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Browns

Saints Road Opponents: Bucs, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers

  • Week 1 (Sep. 8): vs. Panthers, noon (FOX)
  • Week 2 (Sep. 15): at Cowboys, noon (FOX)
  • Week 3 (Sep 22): vs. Eagles, noon (FOX)
  • Week 4 (Sep 29): at Falcons, noon (FOX)
  • Week 5 (Oct. 7): at Chiefs, Monday Night Football (ESPN)
  • Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Bucs, noon (FOX)
  • Week 7 (Oct. 17): vs. Broncos, 7:15 p.m., Thursday Night Football (Amazon)
  • Week 8 (Oct 27): at Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
  • Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Panthers, noon (CBS)
  • Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Falcons, noon (FOX)
  • Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Browns, noon (FOX)
  • Week 12 (Nov. 24): Bye Week
  • Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Rams, 3:05 (FOX)
  • Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Giants, noon (FOX)
  • Week 15 (Dec 15): vs. Commanders, noon (FOX)
  • Week 16 (Dec 23): at Packers, 7:15 p.m., Monday Night Football (ESPN)
  • Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Raiders, noon (FOX)
  • Week 18 (Jan. 5): at Bucs, TBA
Published |Modified
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net