Skip to main content

Saints Add Tight End to Roster

The Saints have brought in another tight end to the room ahead of training camp.

The Saints have added another tight end to their roster ahead of training camp next month. The team announced on Tuesday that they signed Brandon Dillon, formerly of the Vikings and Jets. 

Dillon is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end who went undrafted in 2019 out of Marian University in the NAIA. He spent his first few seasons in Minnesota, and got a reserve/future deal from them in January 2021. Ultimately, he would get waived by the Vikings in late December, but picked up by the Jets a day later. He'd get a reserve/future deal from them in May, but was waived back in early May.

He's appeared in 5 games over the past few seasons, and will undoubtedly have an uphill battle in training camp. Along with Dillon, the Saints are currently going in with Taysom Hill (who was rehabbing at the facility at minicamp), Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson, J.P. Holtz, Kahale Warring, and Lucas Krull on their depth chart.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No corresponding move was announced by the team.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_8801129_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints' Most Likely Hall of Fame Candidates

By Bob Rose21 hours ago
Countdown to Kickoff (6)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #89-83: Joe Horn, Hoby Brenner & More!

By Brendan Boylan22 hours ago
On the Bubble
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players Who Need a Strong Training Camp

By John HendrixJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17346016_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Value These Role Players' Contributions

By Bob RoseJun 20, 2022
Taysom Hill, Saints Quarterback
Editorial / Opinion

Taysom Hill's Multiple Roles Remains Important for Saints

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 20, 2022
Son of a Saint
News

Son a Saint Partners with Jose Cuervo for a Second-Straight Year of New Orleans Fundraising

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 20, 2022
USATSI_18536009_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Expect Big Results From Splashy Offseason Signings

By Bob RoseJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17255290_168388561_lowres
News

Saints and RB David Johnson Unable to Reach Terms on a Contract

By Bob RoseJun 17, 2022