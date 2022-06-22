Saints Add Tight End to Roster
The Saints have added another tight end to their roster ahead of training camp next month. The team announced on Tuesday that they signed Brandon Dillon, formerly of the Vikings and Jets.
Dillon is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end who went undrafted in 2019 out of Marian University in the NAIA. He spent his first few seasons in Minnesota, and got a reserve/future deal from them in January 2021. Ultimately, he would get waived by the Vikings in late December, but picked up by the Jets a day later. He'd get a reserve/future deal from them in May, but was waived back in early May.
He's appeared in 5 games over the past few seasons, and will undoubtedly have an uphill battle in training camp. Along with Dillon, the Saints are currently going in with Taysom Hill (who was rehabbing at the facility at minicamp), Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson, J.P. Holtz, Kahale Warring, and Lucas Krull on their depth chart.
No corresponding move was announced by the team.
