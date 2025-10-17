Cowboys Encouraged To Swing Huge Trade For Saints' Breakout Star
The New Orleans Saints have been one of the more talked about teams in football this season, but it's for all the wrong reasons. Rather than winning games and surprising the league, the Saints sit near the bottom of the standings.
As a result, they've emerged as potential sellers at the trade deadline, though it's hard to determine which players the Saints will look to move.
Alvin Kamara is their most talked about trade chip, but he's seemingly unwilling to play for any other team. Chris Olave would net the team a haul in return, but it's hard to tell if the Saints are willing to make such a big move. On the defensive side of the ball, the Saints have a few other intriguing trade options.
Randy Gurzi of Dallas Cowboys OnSi recently suggested the Cowboys could pursue a huge trade for breakout defensive end Carl Granderson.
Carl Granderson could fit perfectly with the Cowboys
"While Trey Hendrickson is the big name, a more realistic target for Dallas could be Carl Granderson," Gurzi wrote. "Unlike Hendrickson, Granderson isn't likely to bring back a first-round pick, but could still provide the spark this defensive line needs.
"Granderson has never totaled double-digit sacks, but he's off to the best start of his career with 4.5 in six games. He's also batted down two passes, proving himself to be a difference-maker. The Cowboys have a lot of talent on the edge, but they need someone to lead the way, which is what Granderson would give them."
Granderson has been quite an excellent player for the Saints this season. He's played well for the early part of the season and has gained steam as a trade candidate.
The Cowboys need a difference maker on their defensive line after cutting ties with Micah Parsons. Adding Granderson along the defensive line would be huge for Dallas. It also wouldn't break the bank in the same way a trade for Trey Hendrickson or Jermaine Johnson would.
At the end of the day, the Saints need to trade any player who they don't see fitting in the future of their franchise. If Granderson doesn't fit as a long-term piece for the Saints, a trade like this would make plenty of sense.
