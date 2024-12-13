Saints' Taysom Hill Shares Update Regarding Knee Injury, Expresses Gratitude To Fans
Taysom Hill broke his silence via his personal Instagram following a gruesome knee injury he suffered against the Rams less than two weeks ago. Hill landed on injured reserve and now faces a long road ahead.
Hill said, "It’s no secret that I’m disappointed with the injury that I suffered against the Rams a couple of weeks ago. Despite the injury, it’s given me an opportunity to realize how much this game means to me and what it has given me and my family!"
Why Losing Taysom Hill Leaves a Void for the Saints This Season and Beyond
Hill revealed that he is having surgery on his damaged knee and start the road to recovery, which is obviously going to take time. However, we know Hill will tackle it accordingly.
"I am confident that through the help of an incredible medical staff I will make a full recovery. Thanks to everyone for all the messages and well wishes, we have felt your love!"