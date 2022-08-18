Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints announced two personnel moves on Thursday. First, the team is re-signing undrafted rookie G Derek Schweiger. To make room for Schweiger, the Saints released rookie OT Sage Doxtater with an injury settlement.

Doxtater was an undrafted signing from New Mexico State. He had been working with the second team offensive line through camp and had even received some reps with the top unit in two scrimmages against Green Bay earlier this week.

Doxtater was one of several Saints linemen who went down with injury in Wednesday's session. His was an undisclosed injury and he did not return to practice. If Doxtater clears waivers, he can revert to the team's injured reserve list.

The 23-year-old Schweiger was also an undrafted signee this spring. Predominantly a guard in college at Iowa State, he was released by New Orleans just prior to the start of training camp.

Dec. 29, 2021; Iowa State offensive lineman Derek Schweiger (64) blocks against Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3). Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6’3” and 325-Lb. Schweiger plays with a strong base as a pass protector and stays disciplined and balanced. As a run blocker, he’ll have to fire off the ball more decisively and doesn't have the athleticism to be effective on screens or edge rushes.

Schweiger hopes to carve out a role on a second-team New Orleans offensive line that has struggled throughout training camp and last Saturday's preseason opener against Houston. The Saints are next in action on Friday, when they play at the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason outing.

