Skip to main content

Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Thursday

The shuffling among a struggling second string New Orleans offensive line continues with two personnel moves on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints announced two personnel moves on Thursday. First, the team is re-signing undrafted rookie G Derek Schweiger. To make room for Schweiger, the Saints released rookie OT Sage Doxtater with an injury settlement.

Doxtater was an undrafted signing from New Mexico State. He had been working with the second team offensive line through camp and had even received some reps with the top unit in two scrimmages against Green Bay earlier this week.

Doxtater was one of several Saints linemen who went down with injury in Wednesday's session. His was an undisclosed injury and he did not return to practice. If Doxtater clears waivers, he can revert to the team's injured reserve list.

The 23-year-old Schweiger was also an undrafted signee this spring. Predominantly a guard in college at Iowa State, he was released by New Orleans just prior to the start of training camp.

Dec. 29, 2021; Iowa State offensive lineman Derek Schweiger (64) blocks against Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3). Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dec. 29, 2021; Iowa State offensive lineman Derek Schweiger (64) blocks against Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3). Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6’3” and 325-Lb. Schweiger plays with a strong base as a pass protector and stays disciplined and balanced. As a run blocker, he’ll have to fire off the ball more decisively and doesn't have the athleticism to be effective on screens or edge rushes.

Schweiger hopes to carve out a role on a second-team New Orleans offensive line that has struggled throughout training camp and last Saturday's preseason opener against Houston. The Saints are next in action on Friday, when they play at the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason outing. 

Recent Saints News Articles

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18862723_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Slated to Face Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Week 16

By Bob Rose
Rice and Thomas
Editorial / Opinion

Jerry Rice: Michael Thomas, 'He's a Threat, Playmaker'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Bayou Blitz 2022 Template (2)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 5 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Recap

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_16627552_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18878413_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 16: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_13513310_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Former Saints DT Malcom Brown Available in Free Agency

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18878432_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 15: Notes and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_18753213_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players Teetering on Roster Bubble

By Bob Rose