Saints To Honor Drew Brees At Halftime Against Sean Payton, Broncos
Thursday should be a special night for the New Orleans Saints. During the primetime telecast of Thursday Night Football, the team will induct former quarterback Drew Brees into the Saints team Hall of Fame. New Orleans encourages all fans to wear black for the special 'Black Thursday' ceremony at the Caesars Superdome.
The team posted a statement on their website:
The Saints will honor legendary quarterback Drew Brees during a halftime ceremony inducting him into the Saints Hall of Fame, celebrating his remarkable impact on the franchise and the city. Additionally, Saints gameday announcer Doug Moreau will receive the prestigious Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” Award for his significant contributions over the years. Both honorees will be recognized during this halftime ceremony.
All fans in attendance will receive a Drew Brees themed rally towel. The Saints are encouraging fans attending the game, as well as those watching from home, to participate in “Black Thursday” by wearing black attire. This collective display of support aims to create an electric atmosphere inside the Caesars Superdome as the Saints take the field under the bright lights of prime time.
Brees is unquestionably the franchise's best player, helping to guide them to their only Super Bowl in team history during the 2009-2010 season. During his heyday in New Orleans, the Saints were perennial playoff contenders, making it to 3 conference championship games during his tenure with the team. Brees and former Saints head coach Sean Payton were the brainpower behind the franchise culture change to a winner when they came together in 2005.
Now, Payton, the head coach of the Denver Broncos, will coach against his former team on Thursday night in what seems to be a made-for-TV cinema. New Orleans desperately needs a victory after dropping their fourth straight game in an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Payton's Broncos are 3-3 and are ahead of expectations, given they are starting a rookie quarterback this season.
The Saints got their first look at their rookie quarterback after Spencer Rattler made his first start of the season on Sunday. He replaces injured quarterback Derek Carr, who is sidelined with an oblique injury. Rattler will get the start once again on Thursday night versus Denver. Amazon Prime is broadcasting the game.