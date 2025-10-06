Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up; Young OL Would Fit With Steelers
The New Orleans Saints have the perfect opportunity to win at the trade deadline. Rather than focusing on putting a competitive team on the field, there's a chance the Saints could look toward the future and sell some players at the deadline.
The Saints have been mixed up in a lot of different trade rumors over the course of the season. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are seemingly the team's top two trade chips, but there are multiple other players who could be moved, too. Cameron Jordan, Rashid Shaheed, and Pete Werner are a few of the potential players on the move, too.
Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to swing a big trade with the Saints to acquire former first round pick Trevor Penning in a midseason deal.
Steelers could be a fit for Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning
"The New Orleans Saints are one of only three teams in the NFL that are currently winless." Popejoy wrote. "They join the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans as the only 0-4 teams in the league with no end to the losing in sight. We've already talked about the three Jets who could be trade options for the Pittsburgh Steelers and if New Orleans decides to start their rebuild early, here are three more players who the Steelers could consider.
"Penning might be an upgrade at guard and tackle for the Steelers, given how poorly this group has played. At the worst, he's an immediate upgrade as the primary reserve for Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu."
The Steelers desperately need help along the offensive line. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones has been one of the worst pass blockers in football and the Steelers could look to replace him with Penning.
Penning could also kick inside and play offensive guard like he's done with the Saints. He's been much more versatile this year than he had been in the past, which could spark the Steelers' interest.
The Saints shouldn't have any issues with moving Penning. It doesn't seem like he has much of a future with the team, so trading him now would make the most sense, even if it's for minimal draft capital in return.
More NFL: Blockbuster Saints Trade Speculation Heating Up After Week 5 Win