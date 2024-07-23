Saints Training Camp: Stiff Competition At Linebacker Spot Will Make Final Roster Cuts Interesting
Just one day separates us from the first Saints training camp practice. Wednesday morning is when things start for New Orleans, as they get things going from UC-Irvine for the next several weeks. Ross Jackson and I will be out there to provide plenty of coverage, and it starts Tuesday evening when we speak with head coach Dennis Allen.
Our Saints training camp preview series continues, as we should wrap up before the first practice starts. You can find all of the previous previews through the links below. We move to the middle with the linebacker spot, which is anchored by the heart and soul of the team, Demario Davis. It's a group who has much to prove and could look a little different in 2024.
Saints Training Camp Position Preview - Linebacker
Depth Chart: Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Willie Gay Jr., D’Marco Jackson, Khalen Hudson, Nephi Sewell (PUP), Anfernee Orji, Monty Rice, Jaylan Ford, Isaiah Stalbird
Biggest Storyline: What Does Pete Werner Do In His Contract Year?
Paulson Adebo is probably the biggest player we hone in on from the 2021 Saints draft class for a contract extension, but Pete Werner is another that should be considered. He's coming off a career-high 93 tackles last season in his 16 games played. He appeared in 88% of the defensive snaps (920) and had four tackles for loss, a pick, half-sack, pass defense and two fumble recoveries.
While Werner's stats paint one picture, his Pro Football Focus grade of 57.5 tells another. There were some opportunities in coverage for Werner and they credited him with 10 missed tackles. That grade put him at 68th out of 82 linebackers, and it was the second straight year his grade fell. Werner is very capable but needs to make big plays for the Saints this year.
Biggest Camp Battle: Depth Beyond The Projected Starting Three
It's hardly a secret for the Saints, but Demario Davis, Pete Werner and Willie Gay Jr. are all expected to be the starters in base defense for New Orleans. Who gets the primary looks in nickel alongside Davis is something we'll keep tabs on, but Werner has the early leg up there.
Outside of the starters, how many linebackers do the Saints keep and who are they going to be? D'Marco Jackson is one of the main frontrunners for a spot, entering his third season with New Orleans. His value on special teams is often overlooked, but is a staple for Darren Rizzi. Nephi Sewell saw action in 16 games last season, primarly being on special teams as well, but is recovering from a torn ACL suffered against the Bucs in Week 17 and starts on the PUP list.
Free agent addition Khaleke Hudson figures to be a strong contender as a role player and special teams presence and can also start for the Saints, something the Commanders figured out too little, too late. Returning players from last year's practice squad Anfernee Orji and Monty Rice also look to make their case for a spot, while rookies Jaylan Ford and Isaiah Stalbird have some very promising traits and attributes to bring to the table that we'll hopefully see during camp and the preseason.
While this may not seem like the most entertaining or pressing battle, it certainly is a thing and is obviously important for New Orleans to get right.
Wild Card: Willie Gay Jr.
We highlighted Willie Gay Jr. as a Wild Card during the defensive end preview as someone who could be the new Zack Baun in this defense. Gay Jr. is a fireball when it comes to his energy and personality, and fresh off another Super Bowl win with the Chiefs, he looks to add some missing elements and elevate the defense.
One of the things he was praised for by Dennis Allen is his ability to play against mobile quarterbacks, something that has been an opportunity for New Orleans in the past. He came here for a chance to start and obviously playing time, and he should get both with the Saints. He could be one of the more underrated adds the team made this offseason.
Early Roster Projection
This might seem a little tricky, but seems pretty straightforward to me right now. I'd keep six linebackers, especially with the new kickoff rule being a factor. Aside Davis, Werner and Gay Jr., I'd throw in Khaleke Hudson, D'Marco Jackson and then rookie Jaylan Ford. Ford is intriguiging, and I think he has the tools and skills to make it. He also has health on his side right now after not being out there early. I will say that Isaiah Stalbird is someone I'm watching too, mainly because of his versatility as a hybrid linebacker/safety. The others will challenge and get plenty of time to make their case in the preseason.
With Michael Hodges coaching this group, it brings a sense of comfort for this spot. Hodges continues to put fierce competitors out on the field that are hungry and perform well. This could be a big year for him to prove that he's due for a promotion. As long as Demario Davis is in the lineup, the Saints will always have a chance, and their linebacker room should continue to be a driving force for their defense.