Saints News Network

Saints Secondary Handed Top-10 Ranking By Pro Football Focus

The Saints secondary was given a favorable ranking by PFF after putting up strong coverage grades.

John Hendrix

Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes against New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Saints training camp will be here before we know it, as we are eager to learn a great deal about New Orleans in several weeks. Dennis Allen faces some pretty big pressure this season, and most national pundits aren't giving the team much of a shot to pull themselves out of the playoff drought. Part of their success will depend heavily on how the new-look Klint Kubiak offense will perform, but their defense has helped carry them for the past several seasons.

One area of strength on the defense has been the secondary, whether it be the corner or safety group or both. Pro Football Focus tends to agree, as they recently handed out a Top-10 ranking for the Saints secondary. They came in right at 10th, and it's their second-highest ranked position along with the linebacker group. Here's their notes.

HOW THE SAINTS STACK UP AT OTHER POSITIONS: Offensive Line | Linebacker | Defensive Line

Last season, the Saints put up the sixth-best team coverage grade in the NFL while finishing ninth in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play. Safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Paulson Adebo graded top-15 at their respective positions, while CB Marshon Lattimore has allowed just two touchdown passes in the past two years.

As my colleague Bob Rose wrote earlier on Tuesday, the Saints defense would be greatly be elevated if Marshon Lattimore returns to form. When he's on his game, he does so much for New Orleans, including having the ability to take away half of the field. Paulson Adebo is coming off a career year in which he finished out with 18 pass defenses, good for third in the NFL. Alontae Taylor and Isaac Yiadom also finished in the Top 10 with 14, tying for 9th in the league.

Rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry will get work in the slot and on the outside, and he'll be expected to be a key contributor early on. Alontae Taylor should have better success in his second year in the slot, and can naturally play on the outside as well to back up Lattimore and Adebo. Often overlooked, Ugo Amadi is also an option for the slot and provides quality depth.

For the safety group, Tyrann Mathieu continues to play at a high level on the back end, while New Orleans will need to figure out who starts at strong safety with him. Veteran Johnathan Abram seems like the easiest to put there right now, but Jordan Howden is also expected to get some looks and at least be the team's Dime back.

If the Saints want to find themselves in the playoffs after missing out the past few years, we know that the offense will be key in the rebound, but they also can't afford to have their formidable secondary fall off.

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News