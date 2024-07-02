Saints Secondary Handed Top-10 Ranking By Pro Football Focus
Saints training camp will be here before we know it, as we are eager to learn a great deal about New Orleans in several weeks. Dennis Allen faces some pretty big pressure this season, and most national pundits aren't giving the team much of a shot to pull themselves out of the playoff drought. Part of their success will depend heavily on how the new-look Klint Kubiak offense will perform, but their defense has helped carry them for the past several seasons.
One area of strength on the defense has been the secondary, whether it be the corner or safety group or both. Pro Football Focus tends to agree, as they recently handed out a Top-10 ranking for the Saints secondary. They came in right at 10th, and it's their second-highest ranked position along with the linebacker group. Here's their notes.
Last season, the Saints put up the sixth-best team coverage grade in the NFL while finishing ninth in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play. Safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Paulson Adebo graded top-15 at their respective positions, while CB Marshon Lattimore has allowed just two touchdown passes in the past two years.
As my colleague Bob Rose wrote earlier on Tuesday, the Saints defense would be greatly be elevated if Marshon Lattimore returns to form. When he's on his game, he does so much for New Orleans, including having the ability to take away half of the field. Paulson Adebo is coming off a career year in which he finished out with 18 pass defenses, good for third in the NFL. Alontae Taylor and Isaac Yiadom also finished in the Top 10 with 14, tying for 9th in the league.
Rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry will get work in the slot and on the outside, and he'll be expected to be a key contributor early on. Alontae Taylor should have better success in his second year in the slot, and can naturally play on the outside as well to back up Lattimore and Adebo. Often overlooked, Ugo Amadi is also an option for the slot and provides quality depth.
For the safety group, Tyrann Mathieu continues to play at a high level on the back end, while New Orleans will need to figure out who starts at strong safety with him. Veteran Johnathan Abram seems like the easiest to put there right now, but Jordan Howden is also expected to get some looks and at least be the team's Dime back.
If the Saints want to find themselves in the playoffs after missing out the past few years, we know that the offense will be key in the rebound, but they also can't afford to have their formidable secondary fall off.