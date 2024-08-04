Star Quarterback Dominates Day 10: Saints Training Camp Update
IRVINE -- It was certainly a lighter day of action for the Saints, who were in shells for Day 10. However, we still saw some good work in end of half drills after the offense started a little slow. Derek Carr was sharp on Sunday, and here's all of my notes, observations and more from training camp.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 10
ATTENDANCE
The Saints were down several players on the day. I did not spot Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring), Bub Means (leg/shin), Pete Werner, Rashid Shaheed (hamstring), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Demario Davis (hamstring), Nick Saldiveri (calf), Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow), Nathan Shepherd or Payton Turner. Marshon Lattimore was an observer early. Nephi Sewell, Jaylan Ford and Juwan Johnson were working off to the side.
SAINTS BANGED UP: New Orleans was missing quite a few of their defensive starters on the day, and their injuries are piling up. Pete Werner missed with a shoulder injury, while Payton Turner and Nathan Shepherd missed with toe injuries. I saw Turner getting taped up yesterday, but he was able to practice still. Shepherd got hurt on a rep but stayed on the field and finished out practice on Day 9. Paulson Adebo also left practice early with groin tightness. He got checked out by a trainer during the stretch period and came back later for some defensive drills, but could not practice.
DEMARIO DAVIS UPDATE: Dennis Allen said not having Demario Davis out here is more precautionary. He said they don’t think they’d be missing him out there if they had a preseason game. He's also not concerned about him missing time.
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
Rattler over Haener today for the rotation. Derek Carr was sharp, as his only real incompletition was a throwaway on the very first team play. Here's the breakdown and all of the details.
- Derek Carr: 13/14 (3/4, 1/1, 3/3, 6/6)
- Spencer Rattler: 9/17, INT (2/3, 0/1, 2/3, 5/10)
- Jake Haener: 9/13, INT (2/3, 0/1, 2/3, 5/6)
TEAM SERIES ONE
This drive started at the offense's 30-yard-line. Derek Carr's first pass was a throwaway left, with Alvin Kamara being the closest player near the ball. He came back to hit Chris Olave near the left sideline out of shotgun, who turned it upfield for some nice YAC working against Alontae Taylor. Carr then connected on a screen left to Alvin Kamara, and Willie Gay Jr. did a nice job on the rep to get past Erik McCoy to make a stop. Taliese Fuaga had a solid rep on Carl Granderson on the play.
The next throw was a hookup to Cedrick Wilson Jr. after he motioned right, as they connected for a short hookup in the flats. Jamaal Williams had a short run to the left that Chase Young and D'Marco Jackson did a nice job blowing up, and the final play was a throw into the dirt after Isaiah Foskey got the pressure and drew a holding call working against Trevor Penning. Taliese Fuaga had a solid rep on Chase Young.
Spencer Rattler's first series was an incomplete near on the left side intermediate area intended for A.T. Perry. Undrafted rookie Kyle Hergel had a strong rep working against Chase Young. He'd hook up with James Robinson on a screen to the left that resulted in a big play with Hergel out in front. Landon Young did a nice job blocking Khristian Boyd. Jordan Mims had a short inside run on the ensuing play, which was followed by Rattler keeping the ball up the middle after the pocket broke down. Landon Young ahd a solid rep against Carl Granderson.
The offense then had to do a re-huddle, and Rattler finished by making an outstanding throw off his back foot with Chase Young in his face to connect with A.T. Perry deep left. Although he was ruled out of bounds, J.T. Gray did a nice job punching the ball out for Ugo Amadi to recover.
Jake Haener's first rep was a short hookup to the left flats with Jordan Mims. Chase Young got Landon Young on this snap. Jacob Kibodi had a nice run to the left on the next play to get into the second level. It looked like Rezjohn Wright had a shot at him. From shotgun on the next play, Haener had a short hookup to the right with Samson Nacua. The offense had to re-huddle, and then Haener ended up throwing an interception after A.T. Perry slipped on his route and Shemar Jean-Charles took advantage. Isaiah Foskey had pressure on the play.
TEAM SERIES TWO
The second team period saw the offense work from the defense's 40-yard-line. Each quarterback only attempted one throw. Alvin Kamara had a run to the right that was stopped for a short gain by Bryan Bresee. Jordan Mims had a cut inside on his run to the middle that Chase Young got a hand on and D'Marco Jackson finished. Jamaal Williams got a run to the outside on the next play that Khalen Saunders stopped.
Carr slipped on his rollout to the right on his pass attempt for the next play. Willie Gay Jr. and Chase Young would have been credited with the sack. The lone pass came on the next play that was a very big play on a screen to Kamara, but was called back due to Erik McCoy being called for ineligible man down field. The final play of the series was a Jamaal Williams run to the right that went for a short gain due to the defense doing a nice job recognizing the play, calling attention to Foskey in particular. Carl Granderson made the stop.
Rattler's first play was a deep pass attempt to the left side intended for Dallin Holker, but could not connect. James Robinson made a nice cutback move for an inside run to get into the second level on the ensuing play. Jordan Mims got a run to the left on the next play, and there was two flags on the play for holding after a Khaleke Hudson stop. Mims got another carry, this time outside, and Khaleke Hudson and Jack Heflin combined for a tackle for loss. The final play was a Robinson run inside that went for a minimal gain after Khristian Boyd made initial contact and other came in to clean it up.
Haener's first play was a Robinson run that he cut back into the middle for a second level run. Jacob Kibodi got the next running play that he also cut inside after originally starting to the left that got to the second level that J.T. Gray ended up making the stop. The lone pass was a deep end zone shot to Marquez Callaway. He got behind the defense and the throw was a good one, but it didn't connect. Kibodi got the final play on a middle run that Anfernee Orij blew up to make a tackle for loss, beating Kevin Rader.
TEAM SERIES THREE
This drive started at the offense's 40-yard-line. Carr had one incompletion, although that pass was wiped out due to pass interference. Things didn't start well as the offense was called for a false start. They responded on a quick connection to Chris Olave, who made a good catch on the play. Alvin Kamara then lined up in the slot with Olave in the backfield and it went for a big gain over the middle after he beat Jordan Howden.
Jamaal Williams got a stretch run to the right on the next play that got to the second level. Taliese Fuaga had a strong rep against Chase Young. Carr then rolled left after a play fake to Mims and had a good hookup to Chris Olave despite Young being in his face and having his hands up. Keith Williams dialed up Mason Tipton's number, and they tried him deep right on the next play, which didn't connect due to pass interference from Shemar Jean-Charles near the end zone. There'd be one more false start and then Kamara got a pitch outside right for a decent gain. Carl Granderson was there for the angle, however.
Rattler connected with Chris Olave near the right sideline to start his series on the comeback route, with Khristian Boyd getting pressure on the play. Rattler then had a nice intermediate hookup over the middle to Dallin Holker working against Kool-Aid McKinstry that was a little behind him, but made the adjustment to get the pass for a good gain. Jordan Mims got an outside run to the right that went for a short play, followed by a carry that went inside that got into the second level. The final play was an incompletion to Kevin Rader after Isaiah Stalbird got there for the pressure and sack.
Haener's first play was a deep sideline attempt to Stanley Morgan Jr. working against Kool-Aid McKinstry that didn't connect, with J.T. Gray providing the pressure. Jacob Kibodi got a toss left that Isaiah Stalbird stopped for a loss, with Anfernee Orji and D'Marco Jackson playing some cleanup. Haener then hooked up with Marquez Callaway on an intermediate pass over the middle off play action. There was good pass protection on the play and he had the most time I've seen any quarterback have all camp. His final play was a pretty back shoulder hookup to Samson Nacua that had stellar timing. It was a good ball and even better adjustment and catch.
TEAM SERIES FOUR - END OF HALF
Each quarterback started a drive from their own 30-yard-line and had 1:40 on the clock with one timeout to work with. Two were very successful in this, and here's the full charting and sequencing of plays. I'll use NO for the offense's territory and DEF for the opposite.
Derek Carr (6/6)
- NO 30, 1:40 - Complete, side right to Foster Moreau for 5 yards (Alontae Taylor).
- NO 35, 1:29 - Complete, side left to Chris Olave for 13 yards (Rezjohn Wright).
- NO 48, 1:21 - Complete, side left short to Alvin Kamara for 12 yards (Rezjohn Wright). Play was called back due to a holding call on Chris Olave.
- NO 40, 1:16 - Complete, sideline left to Jamaal Williams (Rezjohn Wright/Johnathan Abram) for 7 yards.
- NO 47, 1:11 - Complete, intermediate sideline right to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for 19 yards (Jordan Howden).
- DEF 34, 1:04 - Complete, deep sideline right to Mason Tipton for 33 yards (Shemar Jean-Charles).
- DEF 1, 0:57 - Jamaal Williams inside middle for a touchdown.
- Missed extra point by Charlie Smyth.
Spencer Rattler (5/10, INT)
- NO 30, 1:40 - Incomplete, pass breakup at line of scrimmage by Khalen Saunders, intended for Dallin Holker.
- NO 30, 1:38 - Complete, sideline left to A.T. Perry for 11 yards (Mac McCain).
- NO 41, 1:31 - Complete, sideline left to Stanley Morgan Jr. for 4 yards (Will Harris).
- NO 45, 1:27 - Complete, slant right to left to A.T. Perry (Lawrence Johnson) for 7 yards.
- DEF 48, 1:08 - Spencer Rattler keeper for 3 yards (Anfernee Orji).
- DEF 45, 0:51 - Incomplete, pass intended for A.T. Perry on the left intermediate side (Mac McCain). McCain got a hand on the pass for a breakup.
- DEF 45, 0:47 - Complete, screen left to James Robinson for 7 yards.
- DEF 38, 0:26 - Spencer Rattler keeper middle for 1 yard.
- Timeout offense.
- DEF 37, 0:24 - Incomplete, pass intended for Kevin Austin Jr. near right sideline (Rico Payton). There was a little pushing off on the play.
- Timeout defense.
- DEF 37, 0:17 - Incomplete, sideline right short intended for Dallin Holker (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Ball was nearly picked by McKinstry and could have went the other way. Khaleke Hudson had pressure on the play as well.
- DEF 37, 0:13 - Complete, inside middle to Jordan Mims for 6 yards (Anfernee Orji).
- DEF 31, 0:00 - Interception by Cam Jordan. Clock might have just expired here, but they played this out. Rattler threw up a prayer after they couldn't get the snap off and then we saw a tip drill with Khalen Saunders eventually fall into the hands of a diving Cam Jordan. It was chaotic, but that should have never happened.
Jake Haener (5/6)
- NO 30, 1:40 - Complete, sideline left to Jacob Kibodi for 6 yards (Isaiah Stalbird/Rezjohn Wright).
- NO 36, 1:25 - Complete, sideline right to Michael Jacobson for 28 yards (Lawrence Johnson/Rico Payton). Nice job by Haener rolling right and finding one of his favorite targets.
- DEF 36, 1:15 - Complete, short right to Michael Jacobson for 7 yards (Lawrence Johnson).
- DEF 29, 1:02 - Complete, slant left to right to Stanley Morgan Jr. for 4 yards (Ugo Amadi).
- DEF 25, 0:48 - Incomplete, throwaway right with Samson Nacua (Shemar Jean-Charles) closest to the ball.
- DEF 25, 0:42 - Complete, deep middle to Stanley Morgan Jr. for 23 yards (Shemar Jean-Charles). Flag was on the play for a helmet hit.
- DEF 2, 0:35 - Jacob Kibodi run left for 1 yard (Niko Lalos).
- DEF 1, 0:19 - Jacob Kibodi run inside middle for a touchdown.
- Extra point good.
2-ON-2 HIGHLIGHTS
New Orleans worked a 2-on-2 receiver and defensive back drill in which they exclusively worked on from the left side of the field. Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler threw most of the passes here early, but then Rattler peeled off to go work on the other side of the field and Jake Haener came in. This featured receivers coming in motion, working on rub routes and more.
In general, the receivers had the better day. A few reps that stood out saw Jake Haener hook up with A.T. Perry for a score, while he also hit Samson Nacua over the middle for a nice touchdown connection. He also had a really nice one-handed grab on a deep left sideline pass that caught my eye. He's someone who is making a big impact, and he just got here. Chris Olave got both of his targets from Derek Carr on his four reps, the other two connections were to Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Mason Tipton. Rezjohn Wright also had a nice pass breakup in the end zone on a Haener pass.
LAGNIAPPE
- Dennis Allen said the officials will be back out when they practice against the 49ers, which is scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16.
- Allen mentioned that the Saints are able to get longer practices in Cali as opposed to being back home. He said that work has been more efficient and that the team not battling the heat and such has led to it.
- The team won’t divulge any information for the preseason in regard to who plays and how much, but Allen said the Saints will look at that sooner in the week next week before they play the Cardinals.
- A couple interesting drills to call attention to for Sunday. The wide receivers were working on contested catches, as assistant coach Denarius McGhee was wearing hand check pads and windmilling his arms to throw them off.
- Defensively, Marcus Robertson was working on a jump ball where he was tipping passes up to the safeties to try to make a pick.
- The offense worked a good bit on the hurry-up sequence, which later came into play for their two-minute offense.
- Thought Kyle Hergel had a couple of good snaps today, as well as Isaiah Stalbird.
- Charlie Smyth was money from 62 yards on one of his kicks with yards to spare. He's now 30/37 for training camp, as he went 8/10 on the day with his series going 3/3, 4/5, 0/1 and 1/1. He had makes from extra point, 39, 41, extra point, 42, 44, 44 and extra point. His misses were on two extra points, one in the first kicking frame and then the other in the end-of-half sequencing on the Carr touchdown drive.
- Matt Hayball has some beautiful placement on his punts. He was working on the mostly positive territory to pin opponents deep like Lou Hedley was the other day, and there were some good gunner reps to down the ball. His hang times were: 4.07, 4.44, 4.38, 4.53, 4.25, 3.90, 4.10, 4.41, 4.71, 4.24, 4.43 and 4.75.
- Punt returner group included Mason Tipton, Marquez Callaway and Ugo Amadi.
- One thing that really fascinates me is the new kickoff rule. I don't know this for sure, but the variations of the formation might dictate where the team wants the return. For instance, You might have a 2-2-3 or a 3-2-2 setup on the 35-yard line with two players on the 30-yard-line and then your two returners. One grouping had nothing but tight ends on the right formation of three players and then one player at the 30. It's going to be really interesting to see it in the preseason.
The Saints will have one more practice before they take a brief break on Tuesday.