Steelers-Saints Trade For Star WR Could Make Sense At Deadline
The New Orleans Saints are likely going to sell at the trade deadline. Wide receiver Chris Olave was at the center of rumors for weeks, but he's reportedly working on a contract extension, so a trade is very unlikely.
Instead, the Saints could trade their No. 2 wide receiver, Rashid Shaheed, at the deadline. Shaheed sits on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like the Saints are going to re-sign him this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers would be the team to swing a trade with the Saints to acquire Shaheed at the trade deadline and the idea makes plenty of sense. The Steelers have been closely linked to Shaheed for weeks.
Steelers continue to make sense as suitor for Rashid Shaheed
"(Brian) Thomas isn't the only receiver who is going to draw trade interest over the next week. The struggling New Orleans Saints have a few pass-catchers who are likely to receive calls ahead of the trade deadline," Knox wrote. "Just don't expect the Saints to move No. 1 receiver and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave. Speedy wideout Rashid Shaheed, however, might be available for the right price.
"Given Shaheed's presumed price point, only teams that legitimately believe they can make a postseason run are likely to make an offer—and that list probably doesn't include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even if they could use added receiver depth. The Saints aren't about to do a division rival any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers, though, could use a field-stretching wideout. They've been 'making calls' about receivers, according to Russini."
The Steelers desperately need another playmaker on offense. They have a few talented stars, but a second wide receiver is seemingly at the top of their priority list. Adding Shaheed would help stretch the field alongside speedy wide receivers Calvin Austin and DK Metcalf. It would be quite difficult to guard this trio down the field.
For the Saints, a trade seems inevitable. It's about finding the right fit who's willing to give up the best draft capital. If the Steelers are willing to give up a mid to late round pick, Shaheed could be headed to Pittsburgh in the coming weeks.
