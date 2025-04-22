Top Insider Links Saints To Overlooked Prospect For No. 9 NFL Draft Pick
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, much of the conversation about offensive linemen has centered around LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou. Just don't forget about Kelvin Banks Jr.
Some consider the Texas product to be the most NFL-ready tackle in this year's class. And, in a piece published Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested Banks could be in play for the New Orleans Saints at ninth overall.
"Banks is more of a prototype left tackle than Campbell, and is more polished and pro-ready than Membou -- even if his tape’s not as good as Campbell’s and his athletic ceiling isn’t as high as Membou’s," Breer wrote. "I think he could go as high as No. 6 to the Raiders, and I wouldn’t be stunned to see him land at No. 9 (Saints), No. 10 (Bears) or No. 11 (49ers), either. Chicago, for what it’s worth, sent a big crew to his pro day in Austin."
Breer also quoted an NFL general manager who said Banks could be drafted higher than many believe.
“You mean non-NFL people?” the GM jokingly told Breer, suggesting Banks has been high on many teams' boards all along.
Breer's note on Banks arrived a day after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints are more likely to use their first pick to fortify the trenches than to target a quarterback.
"There is a belief around the league that the Saints are more interested in using a high pick on an offensive or defensive lineman, because there are questions about two starters: tackle Trevor Penning and guard Nick Saldiveri," Schefter wrote in a piece published Monday.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
