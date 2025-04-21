Saints Reportedly 'Hot And Heavy' On This QB Prospect Ahead Of NFL Draft
It's becoming easier and easier to envision the New Orleans Saints drafting Jaxson Dart.
The Saints have been connected to the Ole Miss product in numerous reports ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and that trend continued Monday when ESPN's Adam Schefter provided intel on New Orleans in a wide-ranging piece. Schefter reported the Saints likely will target a lineman with the ninth-overall pick but could take Dart with their next pick -- whenever it is.
"There is a belief around the league that the Saints are more interested in using a high pick on an offensive or defensive lineman, because there are questions about two starters: tackle Trevor Penning and guard Nick Saldiveri," Schefter wrote. "The belief is they want to draft a quarterback -- just maybe not at No. 9, and maybe not (Shedeur) Sanders. As another personnel executive said: 'I don't think New Orleans is taking Shedeur. I think they're hot and heavy on Jaxson Dart.'
" ... Speaking of Dart, there is skepticism about whether the Saints would take the Ole Miss passer at No. 9 -- it feels high to many around the league. ... Dart would figure to be squarely in play for the Saints' next pick, whether that's in the second round (No. 40) or in a trade-up. And then there's this: New Orleans already has made exploratory calls about trading up in Round 2, per league sources, and it's worth noting it has two third- and two fourth-round picks."
So, yeah, the Saints-Dart hype seems very real.
Thankfully, the speculation will end Thursday night when the NFL draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
