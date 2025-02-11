Saints News Network

Why Adam Schefter Named Saints Among 5 'Most Interesting' Offseason Teams

Change already is underway in New Orleans

Dakota Randall

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite being one of the NFL's worst teams last season, the Saints could generate significant buzz in the weeks and months ahead. And change already is underway, as Kellen Moore reportedly was hired as New Orleans' next head coach on Tuesday.

In fact, in a piece published Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter named the Saints one of the five "most interesting" teams to watch this offseason.

"New Orleans has agreed to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as its new coach, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote. "Moore will inherit a team that has limited salary cap flexibility this offseason.

"The Saints enter the offseason roughly $60 million over the cap, and they can't get much relief from quarterback Derek Carr, who has $10 million guaranteed for 2025 with another $30 million scheduled to kick in March 15. Moving on from Carr would save them only a couple of million dollars, meaning he probably will be the team's QB1 entering 2025. But the team will have to find cap space and roster improvements elsewhere. Until it finalizes a coaching staff, no meaningful decisions can be made. The NFL world revolved around New Orleans during Super Bowl week, and there will be plenty of interest in the city this offseason."

The Saints also own the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and multiple mock drafts have New Orleans using the pick to select Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

As for the coordinator openings, Brandon Staley reportedly is the top candidate to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy. Jon Gruden is a name to watch for the open offensive coordinator role.

More NFL: Does This Saints Trade Proposal For No. 1 Draft Pick Make Any Sense?

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News