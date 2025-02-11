Why Adam Schefter Named Saints Among 5 'Most Interesting' Offseason Teams
Despite being one of the NFL's worst teams last season, the Saints could generate significant buzz in the weeks and months ahead. And change already is underway, as Kellen Moore reportedly was hired as New Orleans' next head coach on Tuesday.
In fact, in a piece published Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter named the Saints one of the five "most interesting" teams to watch this offseason.
"New Orleans has agreed to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as its new coach, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote. "Moore will inherit a team that has limited salary cap flexibility this offseason.
"The Saints enter the offseason roughly $60 million over the cap, and they can't get much relief from quarterback Derek Carr, who has $10 million guaranteed for 2025 with another $30 million scheduled to kick in March 15. Moving on from Carr would save them only a couple of million dollars, meaning he probably will be the team's QB1 entering 2025. But the team will have to find cap space and roster improvements elsewhere. Until it finalizes a coaching staff, no meaningful decisions can be made. The NFL world revolved around New Orleans during Super Bowl week, and there will be plenty of interest in the city this offseason."
The Saints also own the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and multiple mock drafts have New Orleans using the pick to select Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
As for the coordinator openings, Brandon Staley reportedly is the top candidate to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy. Jon Gruden is a name to watch for the open offensive coordinator role.
