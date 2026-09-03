3 Roster Decisions That Could Define the Saints' Season

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The New Orleans Saints continue their youth movement as head coach Kellen Moore shapes the squad into his vision for what a winner should look like.

In 2023, the Saints had the oldest roster in the NFL at an average age of 27.4-years. Slowly but surely, Moore and his staff are finding ways to trend to a more youthful list of players. As of this publication, 30% of the Saints 53-man roster has two-years or less experience in the league. That's a trend.

This year's team features four who are 22-years old at the time of this publication, two of those rookies; four more who are 23, one of whom is a rookie as well; and five more at the age of 24, with three rookies in that age group.

For two years in a row, the Saints have drafted well, keeping everyone of the 2025 draft on their roster last season, and all but one from the 2026 exercise in April.

Every time you replace a veteran, you have to navigate that fine line between experience and youth. So here are the three roster decisions we think will affect the Saints by season's end.

Roster Decision #1 - The Cornerback & Safety Slots

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) blocks a pass intended for wide receiver Bub Means (16) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints corner position averages 3-years of experience across the board. That includes the elder statesman of the group Martin Emerson Jr at five years, and Jayden Price, who we feature here, at one year.

The average career-length of a cornerback is 2.97 years. So, even though there's thinking that this a young group, statistics say otherwise. This group is trending toward a more youthful leaning. Marshon Lattimore was with the team for 7-and-a-half years before being traded to Washington. There's no one that long in the tooth in the cornerback room right now, so this is heading in the youthful direction

Moore and company also seem to be tending toward longer defensive backs. Newly signed Decamerion Richardson, the above mentioned Emerson and safety Mike Reid, all of whom joined the Saints this year, are 6' 2". Add to that safeties Jonas Sanker and Justin Reid, who are 6' 1" and you're seeing the Saints get taller in the defensive backfield as a whole.

Roster Decision #2: Experience in the Kicking Game

After experimenting with youth and someone from across the pond in the kicking game, the Saints decided to bring in people who have a resume.

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints punter Ryan Wright (17) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Saints signed Kai Kroeger to take on the punting duties. The first year player out of South Carolina averaged over 44-yards a punt, with a net average of a little over 37-yards in 2025. Moore and company decided to trend older here, trading away the former Gamecock and signing former Tulane punter, but veteran Vikings guy Ryan Wright.

The four-year veteran has averaged almost 48-yards per punt, leading the league last season with the longest punt in the league at 77-yards.

Wright's biggest asset is his ability to get the ball down inside the 20, which he has done 101-times in his years with the Vikings.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints placekicker Daniel Carlson (48) makes a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the International Player experiment with Charlie Smyth, the team brought in a seasoned vet to try to solidify the place kicking spot. Daniel Carlson did that in less than a week.

The eight-year veteran, who made All-Pro twice in his career while at Las Vegas, has hit 86.9% of his 259-field goals in that time. His 38-yard FG and his eventual game-winning 53-yarder in the final preseason game solidified his standing with Moore and special teams coordinator Phil Galiano.

Leaning on veterans instead of younger players may play a role down the stretch, when a coffin-corner punt or a must-make field goal decides whether you are playoff bound or not.

Roster Decision #3: Going Young in the QB Room

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The guy with the most experience in your quarterback room is Zach Wilson. He has more years in the NFL than Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler combined.

Moore has said on more than one occasion how much he likes his three QBs. His confidence in Shough is evident. He likes what both Rattler and Wilson bring to the team in their very different experiences and skill sets.

Usually, an NFL coaching staff will bring on an experienced veteran quarterback to help coach the young guys along, but the Saints are different. Their head coach played in the NFL for six seasons. The offensive coordinator, Doug Nussmeier, was in the NFL for five years (and was drafted by the Saints in 1994 in the 4th round). And quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien was in the league for six seasons. The Saints are thinking, there's no need for a veteran on the roster when you have this much experience already on the staff.

We could hear the quarterbacking experience in Nussmeier's responses earlier this week: where a quarterback's eyes should be, the speed of processing what's in front of him, etc.

This triumvirate is part of the reason for the rapid growth of Shough into a true NFL starting quarterback.

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