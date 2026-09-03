‘White Chocolate’ Goes From Roster Bubble to 53-Man Breakthrough

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

Once an undrafted free agent, defensive back Jayden Price has finally found his footing with the New Orleans Saints.

Price has been one of the biggest surprises of training camp, quickly emerging from a player likely to get cut to one of the team's best defensive players. He then showed his worth even more after he recorded an interception in the Saints' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That led him to make the final 53-man roster for the Saints.

“Super excited,” Price said. “Super blessed to be here. Excited for the opportunity. First couple days were surreal, and now it's just back to work.”

Price wasn't necessarily shocked when the call came. His performance throughout camp gave him reason to believe he had done enough. Still, nothing is guaranteed when NFL teams trim their rosters.

“I wasn't a whole lot of surprised, no,” Price said. “I thought I did enough to deserve a chance, deserve an opportunity here. But in this business, you never know. So it's all about just trusting in the Lord and just waiting to hear that phone call.”

Price has also been a favorite among his teammates, earning the name “White Chocolate” by many of his teammates and “8 Mile” from defensive end Chase Young, because of his resemblance to Eminem when he first burst onto the music scene.

The Path of an Undrafted Free Agent

Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison cornerback Jayden Price (23) kisses the championship trophy after the win over the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After a stellar career at North Dakota State, Price was an undrafted rookie defensive back with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 and was released in August. He joined the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats' practice roster in September, appeared in one game, then returned to the practice squad before being released.

He signed with the United Football League's Birmingham Stallions in October, was traded to the Arlington Renegades in November, played 10 games and was released June 10, 2025, and signed with the Saints the same day.

The Saints released him in August, added him to the practice squad where he spent the 2025 season, then signed him to a reserve/future contract in January 2026. The year on the practice squad allowed him to gain comfort in the system and show his versatility.

A Position Change Helped Unlock Price’s Breakout

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Jayden Price (38) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spending last season learning the Saints' defensive system, Price entered his second year with a significantly better understanding and more confidence of what was expected from him, especially now that he is playing more as an inside corner.

“Just coming into it after being a year in the system, just on a whole different confidence level, to be completely honest with you,” Price said. “Just a lot more comfortable within the defense, just being in it throughout a whole year and just continuing to learn.”

Last season, Price had the opportunity to learn from former Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor. With another offseason to develop at the position, Price arrived at training camp prepared to take advantage of his opportunity.

“Moving to inside this training camp, I played inside a little bit last year as well and just developed there and learned a lot from Alontae and everything like that,” Price said. “And just came into this training camp, had the whole spring to just build my confidence and was just ready to roll.

“Started off hot and just continued to stay that way.”

His ability to work inside doesn't mean Price will be limited to one position, either. That versatility could prove valuable over the course of a long NFL season.

“Wherever they need me, I'll be playing,” Price said. “I can play inside, I can play outside. Wherever they need me, wherever bodies happen and everything like that, I'll be ready to roll.”

Special Teams Could Be Price's Path to More

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Jayden Price (38) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making the roster represents the biggest step of Price's NFL career so far, but he understands his work isn't finished. His next challenge is earning a role on game days. Price already knows one of the best ways to do that: special teams.

It's the same path he followed at North Dakota State, where special teams became his entry point before additional opportunities followed.

“I came from a program that we embrace special teams at a very high level at North Dakota State,” Price said. “And that's how I earned my job there at North Dakota State and built up there. And I just had more opportunities there. And I plan on doing the same thing here.”

Whether the Saints need him as a gunner, returner or in another role, Price is willing to do whatever is necessary to establish himself.

“Just earning my keep on special teams and continuing to just play at a high level and get opportunities from that,” Price said.

It's quite fitting for a player like Price. His career has been defined by earning opportunities rather than having them handed to him on a silver platter. After trying to prove himself, the Saints finally gave him a chance. Now, he has to show the organization why they gave him a shot.

Whenever his first NFL game arrives, Price knows the moment might be difficult to fully process.

“It'll probably be really surreal,” Price said. “Super surreal. And just looking forward to that and super excited for that. I can't tell you. I'll probably be in game mode. I'll be blacked out a little bit.”

For Price, though, the surreal part isn't simply stepping onto an NFL field. It's knowing he finally got the chance he had been asking for all along.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.