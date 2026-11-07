Banks to Play for Saints, Miller Released by Team

The New Orleans Saints made some moves the day before playing Cleveland, both of which were surprising in their own right.

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According to New Orleans Football, 4th year back Kendre Miller was released by the team.

The Saints released Kendre Miller, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 7, 2026

Miller has been an enigma for Saints fans. Getting drafted out of TCU in the third round in 2023 with plenty of potential that was never realized, Miller spend almost half his games on the Saints sidelines, either injured or not playing. Over his first three years, he rushed 127-times for 497-yards and three touchdowns, one each year.



Miller's tendency to be hurt limited his time in every season, including this year. After six games this season, 21-total in his three-and-a-half years, the team let him go.

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Though we have wondered when the Saints would move on from Miller, the timing of letting him go baffles us. The only move that makes sense with CJ Donaldson already sidelined in concussion protocol is that Travis Etienne Jr will be moved off injured reserve onto the active roster, as he has been eligible to do so for a week now.

Banks Back in the Lineup

According to Jeremy Fowler, Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr will be back in the lineup for Sunday against the Browns.

Saints plan to activate left tackle Kelvin Banks, per sources.



Quick recovery for Banks, whose high ankle sprain in September required surgery. pic.twitter.com/zMS6pdWG8w — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 7, 2026

Banks made a near-miraculous comeback after being placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that required surgery. Some estimates had the 2nd year man missing the full season.

Banks suffered the sprain in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. He was placed on IR on September 23rd. The original best-case scenario had him coming back after 10-weeks. Instead, six weeks after the surgery, Banks returned to the practice field getting limited practice time all week.

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With his replacement Asim Richards listed as questionable already due to a thumb injury, and Banks himself listed the same as Richards all week, the move to put Banks back in the lineup shows resilience by Banks himself.

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