Saints-Browns Injury Report: Key Offensive Players Progressing Ahead of Week 10
In this story:
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
The New Orleans Saints received encouraging news on several key offensive players Thursday, while the Cleveland Browns still face quarterback uncertainty ahead of Sunday's matchup at the Caesars Superdome.
Rookie left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remained limited participants for the second consecutive day, keeping both players in contention to return against Cleveland.
Banks' potential return would provide a significant boost to an offensive line that has battled injuries throughout the season. Tyson, meanwhile, continues working toward his NFL debut.
However, rookie running back CJ Donaldson was downgraded from limited participation to a nonparticipant because of shoulder and concussion issues.
Guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) practiced fully for the second straight day, while safety Justin Reid and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd were removed from the injury report.
Browns QB Might Not Play Sunday
For Cleveland, quarterback Deshaun Watson remained sidelined Thursday as he continues dealing with concussion symptoms.
Watson's absence increases the possibility that second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders could start Sunday against New Orleans.
The Browns also remained without defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow), while tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (hip) were added to Thursday's report.
Both teams will release their final injury reports Friday, providing additional clarity on player availability ahead of Sunday's noon kickoff.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- RB CJ Donaldson — Shoulder/concussion (downgraded from limited)
- DT Davon Godchaux — Rest
Limited Participation (LP)
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr. — Ankle
- CB Martin Emerson Jr. — Shin
- RB Alvin Kamara — Back/rest (upgraded from DNP)
- OT Asim Richards — Thumb
- WR Jordyn Tyson — Hamstring
Full Participation (FP)
- G Cesar Ruiz — Knee
Removed From Injury Report
- S Justin Reid — Concussion
- DL Nathan Shepherd — Illness
Cleveland Browns Injury Report
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- DT Maliek Collins — Elbow
- QB Deshaun Watson — Concussion
Limited Participation (LP)
- OT Austin Barber — Calf (upgraded from DNP)
- WR Denzel Boston — Calf
- TE Harold Fannin Jr. — Groin (new addition)
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — Hip (new addition)
- LB Carson Schwesinger — Wrist/ankle
- LB Quincy Williams — Hamstring (upgraded from DNP)
Full Participation (FP)
- CB Myles Harden — Hamstring
- C Elgton Jenkins — Knee
- DE Jared Verse — Knee
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant