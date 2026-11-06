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Saints-Browns Injury Report: Key Offensive Players Progressing Ahead of Week 10

Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jordyn Tyson remained limited, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson missed another session while in concussion protocol.
Grant Chachere|
Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The New Orleans Saints received encouraging news on several key offensive players Thursday, while the Cleveland Browns still face quarterback uncertainty ahead of Sunday's matchup at the Caesars Superdome.

Rookie left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remained limited participants for the second consecutive day, keeping both players in contention to return against Cleveland.

Banks' potential return would provide a significant boost to an offensive line that has battled injuries throughout the season. Tyson, meanwhile, continues working toward his NFL debut.

However, rookie running back CJ Donaldson was downgraded from limited participation to a nonparticipant because of shoulder and concussion issues.

Guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) practiced fully for the second straight day, while safety Justin Reid and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd were removed from the injury report.

Browns QB Might Not Play Sunday

For Cleveland, quarterback Deshaun Watson remained sidelined Thursday as he continues dealing with concussion symptoms.

Watson's absence increases the possibility that second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders could start Sunday against New Orleans.

The Browns also remained without defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow), while tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (hip) were added to Thursday's report.

Both teams will release their final injury reports Friday, providing additional clarity on player availability ahead of Sunday's noon kickoff.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Did Not Practice (DNP)

  • RB CJ Donaldson — Shoulder/concussion (downgraded from limited)
  • DT Davon Godchaux — Rest

Limited Participation (LP)

  • OT Kelvin Banks Jr. — Ankle
  • CB Martin Emerson Jr. — Shin
  • RB Alvin Kamara — Back/rest (upgraded from DNP)
  • OT Asim Richards — Thumb
  • WR Jordyn Tyson — Hamstring

Full Participation (FP)

  • G Cesar Ruiz — Knee

Removed From Injury Report

  • S Justin Reid — Concussion
  • DL Nathan Shepherd — Illness

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Did Not Practice (DNP)

  • DT Maliek Collins — Elbow
  • QB Deshaun Watson — Concussion

Limited Participation (LP)

  • OT Austin Barber — Calf (upgraded from DNP)
  • WR Denzel Boston — Calf
  • TE Harold Fannin Jr. — Groin (new addition)
  • S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — Hip (new addition)
  • LB Carson Schwesinger — Wrist/ankle
  • LB Quincy Williams — Hamstring (upgraded from DNP)

Full Participation (FP)

  • CB Myles Harden — Hamstring
  • C Elgton Jenkins — Knee
  • DE Jared Verse — Knee

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Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.

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