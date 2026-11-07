Saints-Browns Final Injury Report: Banks, Tyson Questionable; Donaldson Out
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With just two days remaining before the New Orleans Saints’ first game in two weeks, there are several notable developments involving both the Black and Gold and the Cleveland Browns.
For the Saints, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remain questionable for Sunday’s game, though there is still a good chance that one or both could suit up. Safety Justin Reid, who initially did not practice Thursday because of concussion-like symptoms, is expected to play Sunday.
Running back CJ Donaldson will not be available because of ongoing issues related to a concussion and his shoulder. The Saints claimed running back Autric Estime off waivers Wednesday, which suggests the team’s brass was already preparing for the possibility that Donaldson would not be able to suit up against the Browns.
For the Browns, the biggest storyline continues to center on the quarterback position. Their regular starter, Deshaun Watson (concussion), is questionable to play Sunday.
If he can't go, the Browns will turn to Shedeur Sanders, and that appears to be the preferred plan rather than a fallback, as Sanders has been named the starter for Sunday’s game.
The only other player ruled out for the Browns is defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow).
The two teams will kick off at noon at Caesars Superdome. It will be the first meeting between Cleveland and New Orleans since Nov. 17, 2024, when the Saints won 35-14.
Full Injury Report
New Orleans Saints
Out
- RB CJ Donaldson — Shoulder/concussion (DNP)
Questionable
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr. — Ankle (limited)
- CB Martin Emerson Jr. — Shin (DNP)
- OT Asim Richards — Thumb (limited)
- WR Jordyn Tyson — Hamstring (limited)
Will Play
- RB Alvin Kamara — Back/rest (full)
- G Cesar Ruiz — Knee (full)
- DT Davon Godchaux — Rest (full)
- S Justin Reid — Concussion (
- DL Nathan Shepherd — Illness (previously full)
Cleveland Browns
Out
- DT Maliek Collins — Elbow (DNP)
Questionable
- QB Deshaun Watson — Concussion
Will Play
- OT Austin Barber — Calf (full)
- WR Denzel Boston — Calf (full)
- TE Harold Fannin Jr. — Groin (limited)
- CB Myles Harden — Hamstring (full)
- C Elgton Jenkins — Knee (full)
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — Hip (limited)
- LB Carson Schwesinger — Wrist/ankle (full)
- DE Jared Verse — Knee (full)
- LB Quincy Williams — Hamstring (limited)
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant