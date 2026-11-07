Saints-Browns Final Injury Report: Banks, Tyson Questionable; Donaldson Out

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With just two days remaining before the New Orleans Saints ’ first game in two weeks, there are several notable developments involving both the Black and Gold and the Cleveland Browns .

For the Saints, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks (ankle) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) remain questionable for Sunday’s game, though there is still a good chance that one or both could suit up. Safety Justin Reid, who initially did not practice Thursday because of concussion-like symptoms, is expected to play Sunday.

Running back CJ Donaldson will not be available because of ongoing issues related to a concussion and his shoulder. The Saints claimed running back Autric Estime off waivers Wednesday, which suggests the team’s brass was already preparing for the possibility that Donaldson would not be able to suit up against the Browns.

For the Browns, the biggest storyline continues to center on the quarterback position. Their regular starter, Deshaun Watson (concussion), is questionable to play Sunday.

If he can't go, the Browns will turn to Shedeur Sanders, and that appears to be the preferred plan rather than a fallback, as Sanders has been named the starter for Sunday’s game .

The only other player ruled out for the Browns is defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow).

The two teams will kick off at noon at Caesars Superdome. It will be the first meeting between Cleveland and New Orleans since Nov. 17, 2024, when the Saints won 35-14.

Full Injury Report

New Orleans Saints

Out

RB CJ Donaldson — Shoulder/concussion (DNP)

Questionable

OT Kelvin Banks Jr. — Ankle (limited)

CB Martin Emerson Jr. — Shin (DNP)

OT Asim Richards — Thumb (limited)

WR Jordyn Tyson — Hamstring (limited)

Will Play

RB Alvin Kamara — Back/rest (full)

G Cesar Ruiz — Knee (full)

DT Davon Godchaux — Rest (full)

S Justin Reid — Concussion (

DL Nathan Shepherd — Illness (previously full)

Cleveland Browns

Out

DT Maliek Collins — Elbow (DNP)

Questionable

QB Deshaun Watson — Concussion

Will Play

OT Austin Barber — Calf (full)

WR Denzel Boston — Calf (full)

TE Harold Fannin Jr. — Groin (limited)

CB Myles Harden — Hamstring (full)

C Elgton Jenkins — Knee (full)

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — Hip (limited)

LB Carson Schwesinger — Wrist/ankle (full)

DE Jared Verse — Knee (full)

LB Quincy Williams — Hamstring (limited)

Saints Mailbag

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