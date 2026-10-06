Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers for Saints in 45-24 Thrashing at the Hands of Atlanta

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This game had an ugly start and didn't let up from there.

From Atlanta's opening drive that took only three plays to cover 80-yards, to the Saints defense giving up five rushing touchdowns, to a Saints offense that couldn't get any running game going, the 45 - 24 score did not truly indicate how bad this defeat was on the anniversary of the reopening of the Superdome after Katrina.

Biggest Winners

Tyler Shough

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (56) tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't know how he is still standing after this game. Shough was pressured, hit, sacked, hit some more, and chased by the Atlanta defense, and he still managed to stay upright for part of the evening. His less than 90 quarterback rating belies the fact that he had no rushing game and an offensive line that could not hold back the defensive rush by the Falcons, keeping Shough on the move.

Shough carried this team on his shoulders. A team that couldn't run the ball to save its life.

Trombone Shorty

If you didn't see the halftime show, we hope you recorded it. Trombone Shorty put on a show that was broadcast in its entirety. You really should watch it. You can skip the rest of the recording, though.

Biggest Losers

Saints Fans

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Fans cheer before the game between Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So much for Domefield advantage. The Superdome was in its usual form: Saints fans yelling uproariously, making enough noise to shake the rafters, and their team doesn't just lay an egg, it lays a big one. Two home games, two losses. Saints fans, we don't blame you for being disappointed.

Warning: the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings are in the Dome next Sunday.

Saints Rushing Game

Whether it's a lack of offensive line push, or a lack of blocking by receivers, or a lack of runners, the Saints rushing game is non-existent: 50-yards on 19-carries. Relying on a running back in his 10th year in the league or a 4th year back who doesn't average enough yardage per carry in his career to get you a first down is not the way to win the rushing game.

Saints Defense

Despite missing the most important parts of its front seven with others hurting, the saying is "next man up." The next men couldn't stop an Atlanta rushing attack that piled up five touchdowns on the ground, tying a franchise record, opening the game with a 59-yard TD run from Prime Time Performer Bijan Robinson, who hit the century mark rushing before the first 30-minutes were done.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .